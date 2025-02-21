The National Economic Council (NEC) has launched the Nutrition 774 Initiative as part of efforts to tackle malnutrition and boost human capital development

The initiative is aimed at delivering lifesaving nutrition interventions across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, according to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications, Office of The Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha.

The initiative was launched on Thursday during the 148th NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the launch, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima implored state governors, ministers, local government chairmen and other stakeholders, including the private sector, to take urgent and decisive action against malnutrition in the country.

Mr Shettima stressed that the issue extends beyond health concerns, impacting productivity, education, and national economic growth.

Investment in Nigeria’s future

The vice president noted that President Bola Tinubu considers the initiative a “national priority that fulfils his promise to Nigerians.”

With nearly 40 per cent of Nigerian children under five suffering from stunting, eight per cent from wasting, and 27 per cent from being underweight, Mr Shettima noted the devastating consequences of malnutrition on cognitive development, educational outcomes, and workforce productivity.

“The foundation we lay today will determine the strength of our nation tomorrow,” the Vice President stated. “No investment yields greater returns than investing in the health and well-being of our people.”

Highlighting President Tinubu’s commitment to the initiative, Mr Shettima described it as a national priority aimed at improving coordination, financing, and accountability in tackling malnutrition.

He noted that Nutrition 774 marks the first government-led intervention to combat malnutrition on a broad scale, adopting a multi-sectoral, community-driven approach to ensure that every Nigerian mother and child—regardless of location—can access critical nutrition support.

Speaking on behalf of the 36 states, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, pledged full support for the initiative. Local government chairmen and other stakeholders present at the launch also reaffirmed their commitment.

Economic priorities for 2025

At the same meeting, NEC deliberated on the 2025 Economic Management Team (EMT) priorities presented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

The council commended the economic strategies outlined, noting that Nigeria is on the right trajectory and stressing the need for an enabling environment to drive economic development.

Members also offered useful input towards the realisation of the EMT priorities and emphasised the need to provide an enabling environment for economic development.

