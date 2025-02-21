Nigerian culture has a long-standing tradition of honouring older individuals as a fundamental aspect of our societal identity. Igbo ịkwụ aka ọtọ (kneeling to greet) and Yoruba dọbalẹ (prostrating) alongside Hausa gaisuwa (a respectful greeting often accompanied by a slight bow or curtsy) show deep respect for elders through gestures of reverence towards their wisdom and experience. However, in recent years, a disturbing trend has emerged: Recent years have seen younger generations resort to slapping older people over minimal triggers. The transition to younger people slapping elders has generated discussions about various root causes, including diminished home training and the effects of social media. Many fail to recognise the powerful influence of Nollywood, Nigeria’s thriving film industry, as it shapes societal norms and behaviours.

Does the Nollywood film industry promote a slapping culture by deliberate design or by accident? Understanding the film industry’s depiction of conflict and power dynamics between generations will help us determine its overall influence on Nigerian social norms.

Our analysis of Nollywood's depiction of conflict, power dynamics, and generational relations must include its larger impact on Nigerian culture to address this issue.

Nollywood films consistently feature the act of slapping as a repeated thematic element.

Through its storytelling, Nollywood reflects the successes and challenges of Nigerian society and its intricate dynamics. The industry is a key influencer of cultural standards because it frequently magnifies specific behaviours through repeated showings and dramatic presentations. Nollywood films often depict the act of slapping as a recurring trope.

Numerous films display slapping as a swift, dramatic method for settling disputes or demonstrating power. A mother slaps her disobedient child. A wife slaps her cheating husband. A boss slaps an insolent employee. The youth strike an elder who shows disrespect towards them. Dramatic music alongside close-up shots and exaggerated sound effects enhances the slap, making it a memorable and emotionally intense moment.

While these scenes may be intended to entertain, they also send a subconscious message: Physical aggression in the form of slapping is a socially acceptable method of showing anger or enforcing authority while demanding respect. Television depictions of physical aggression can lead younger audiences without reliable role models to believe that violence is an acceptable conflict resolution tactic.

The Influence of Nollywood on Youth Behaviour

Nollywood plays a crucial role in shaping the perspectives of Nigerian youth. Streaming platforms and social media have made Nollywood films more widely available than before, allowing them to reach millions of viewers both within Nigeria and internationally. These films serve as entertainment and educational material for young people who learn cultural norms and social behaviour through them.

Young viewers who repeatedly observe characters hitting their elders or peers may start to accept this behaviour as standard or something they want to emulate. The pressure on traditional respect and restraint values from globalisation and urbanisation intensifies in today’s fast-paced modern life society.

Nollywood films frequently depict rebellion and defiance as heroic themes for movies that target youth audiences. Movie characters who take on authority figures by breaking rules and using physical force to defend themselves are usually shown as heroes or anti-hero figures. The appeal of these storylines risks prompting young viewers to mimic these same behaviours, which can be culturally unacceptable or damaging.

The Blurred Line Between Fiction and Reality

Nollywood faces a challenge because its depiction of slapping creates an indistinguishable boundary between fictional narratives and real-world implications. Movies depict slaps as events that lead to significant outcomes, including reconciliation, revenge, or a moral lesson. The real-world impact of slapping elders or peers often results in fractured relationships or legal repercussions and may escalate to physical violence.

Young viewers who are impressionable or lack proper guidance might fail to understand the difference between fictional actions and real-life consequences. For example, children who watch characters slap someone in a film might wonder why they cannot do the same.

Nollywood’s Responsibility in Shaping Culture

Nollywood must understand that its status as Africa’s leading cultural export requires careful consideration of its societal impact. Even though filmmakers have an essential duty to create engaging narratives, they must also acknowledge their position as guardians of cultural values. This means that creators should present challenging subjects through narratives that provoke thought instead of copying behaviour.

Nollywood films should demonstrate different dispute resolution methods through dialogue, mediation, or forgiveness instead of showing slapping as a solution to conflict. By displaying different methods in their content, the entertainment industry can advance better solutions for managing anger and disrespect.

Nollywood’s film industry can utilise its wide-reaching influence to emphasise traditional cultural practices and the significance of respecting elders. Movies honouring these principles while tackling modern life’s difficulties can connect generations and strengthen desirable social practices.

The Role of Parents and Educators

Nollywood contributes to the development of cultural norms but is not the only entity responsible for the increasing slapping behaviour. Parents, educators, and community leaders have the essential responsibility of teaching youth about self-control and respect.

The weakening of home training and the breakdown of the family structure leads to increased disrespectful behaviour. A lack of education on respecting elders and emotional management causes children to display destructive behaviour.

Parents and educators must take deliberate action against the harmful effects of the media by teaching strong moral principles and demonstrating positive behaviour through role models. The educational process should teach children respectful conflict management while promoting open dialogue and empathetic behaviour.

A Call for Balance and Reflection

Slapping in Nigerian society goes beyond behavioural issues to represent a deep-rooted cultural and generational emergency that needs immediate resolution. The situation represents a larger conflict between traditional values and contemporary principles, established authority and rebellious behaviour, and respect and entitlement issues. Our first step to solving this issue requires recognising its complex nature before we work together to establish equilibrium.

The Cultural Crossroads

Nigeria exists at a pivotal intersection where fast-moving modernisation forces conflict with entrenched traditional values. Globalisation and technological advancements provide access to new concepts and possibilities and create innovative ways to understand the world. While technological advancements have brought positive changes, they also created attitudes and behaviours that conflict with traditional cultural values. The practice of slapping elders represents how traditional Nigerian values are being challenged by modern influences.

Nollywood exists at the core of this cultural intersection. The industry shows potential to connect traditional values with modern perspectives but frequently opts for sensational content that favours dramatic elements over substantial themes. Nollywood does not bear full responsibility for the loss of respect but remains a powerful force influencing how young people perceive and behave.

The Need for Nuanced Storytelling

Nollywood needs to adopt more detailed storytelling techniques to create a balanced representation. Filmmakers should move beyond slap scenes as quick fixes for conflict resolution and instead delve into the intricate dynamics of human relationships and the repercussions of impulsive behaviours. A movie might show a teenager striking an older person during a temper tantrum and then struggling with severed connections, public shame, and internal remorse. These stories serve as entertainment and educational tools that push audiences to examine their behaviour critically.

Nollywood provides a storytelling platform that honours elder wisdom through narratives which show the value of intergenerational discussions. Motion pictures that depict younger generations gaining knowledge from older ones, settling disputes through dialogue, or maintaining traditional values work as potent alternatives to present disrespectful trends.

The Role of Media Literacy

There is an urgent demand for Nigerian youth to develop media literacy skills beyond their engagement with Nollywood productions. Young individuals watch films and social media content without critical analysis and accept messages without evaluating their truthfulness or potential effects. Education about media literacy within schools and community programs provides youth with the capacity to assess and understand media messages with greater depth. Students must learn to differentiate fictional representations from real-world behaviour and understand the dangers of replicating screen behaviour.

A Collective Effort

All sectors of society must unite to restore balance through collective action. Parents must actively instruct their children about the importance of respect and self-control. School curricula must integrate cultural education programs highlighting how traditional values remain relevant today. Religious and community leaders have the power to help by establishing programmes to foster understanding between generations and resolve conflicts.

Policymakers and regulatory bodies must collaborate with entertainment creators to motivate them to produce more responsible media material. The proposed approach includes establishing rules for how violence and conflict should be depicted while creating reward systems for movies that showcase beneficial social principles.

Conclusion

The rising practice of slapping in Nigerian society reflects underlying shifts and problems within the community. The practice sheds light on the clash between traditional values and modern influences, the diminishing respect for senior members of society, and media impacts on young people’s behaviours. Nollywood has reinforced the trend by depicting slapping as an acceptable dramatic response to conflict, but it holds the potential to reverse this pattern.

By adopting sophisticated storytelling techniques combined with media education and dialogue between generations, we can start tackling this problem’s fundamental causes. Nollywood must acknowledge its role as a cultural institution by ensuring its messages promote positive change through responsible storytelling. Parents, educators, and community leaders must unite to teach future generations respect, empathy and self-control.

Today’s slap goes beyond physical impact to serve as an urgent alert to everyone. This event demonstrates why we must protect our cultural past as we adjust to modern life’s demands. The situation demands that we examine our choices and understand their societal consequences. The moment demands immediate action to establish a future based on respect and dignity for all.

The key resolution depends on our collective responsibility rather than assigning blame to individual factors. Our joint efforts will balance and fortify our cultural principles while establishing a community honouring every generation. Even though the journey requires sustained effort, it leads to a Nigeria where respect becomes ingrained into daily life, making every step meaningful.

Bolutife Oluwadele is an author, chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner and public policy scholar based in Canada. Email: bolutife.oluwadele@gmail.com

