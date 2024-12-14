The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has recognised healthcare providers and journalists, rewarding them for their contributions to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state.

At an award ceremony commemorating the 2024 Universal Health Coverage Day, LASHMA honoured stakeholders who have demonstrated commitment to promoting its ILERA EKO Social Health Insurance Scheme.

Awards were presented to healthcare providers, including St Nicholas Hospitals, Aruna Ogun Memorial Specialist Hospital, and Esso Hospital, for their excellence in clinical care, patient safety, and community health initiatives.

Journalists Angela Onwuzoo of Punch Newspaper, Titilayo Abereowo of Channels Television, and Adeolu Okunade of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) were recognised for their impactful reporting and advocacy on health awareness.

LASHMA also acknowledged the contributions of healthcare professionals, such as Osinachi Ubani from Oshodi Primary Health Centre, and Dorcas Nyanah, Ikorodu General Hospital, who received awards for leadership in quality improvement and healthcare quality champion.

Achieving UHC in Lagos

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Emmanuella Zamba, emphasised the significance of collaboration in achieving UHC.

“Your innovative approaches, dedication, and tireless advocacy are the backbone of our achievements,” Ms Zamba said. “Today, we celebrate not just the milestones but the extraordinary individuals and organisations that made them possible.”

“Through ILERA EKO, we are bridging gaps in healthcare access for all Lagosians,” Ms Zamba said.

She highlighted the scheme’s milestones, including over one million enrollees and the establishment of the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) for vulnerable populations.

Recently, LASHMA revealed that over 1.3 million residents have been enrolled in the Ilera-Eko insurance scheme, noting that since the enactment of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, the state has significantly advanced toward its UHC goals.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, Health District VI, Lagos State, Abimbola Mabogunje, commended LASHMA for the event, which she noted underscores the importance of health insurance in achieving UHC.

“Access to affordable healthcare should not lead to out-of-pocket financial strain. Health insurance bridges this gap, and ILERA EKO is a testament to that,” Ms Mabogunje said.

She commended LASHMA for its proactive efforts in reducing out-of-pocket expenses through health insurance.

“Primary healthcare is pivotal, and LASHMA is setting the pace for universal health access in Lagos,” she said.

Also, the Senior Health Specialist with USAID-LHSS, Chidumga Ohazurike, applauded LASHMA’s progress and recognised the vital role of healthcare providers.

Ms Ohazurike praised LASHMA’s achievements, stating: “We’ve witnessed LASHMA grow significantly, with impactful results that inspire confidence in the future of health insurance in Lagos.”

