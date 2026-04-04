For some people, the persistent throbbing in the temples or tightening pressure across the forehead, commonly described as a headache, is one of the most familiar health experiences.

Often dismissed as a minor discomfort, experts warn that recurring headaches may signal underlying health conditions requiring proper medical attention.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, a medical officer, Happiness Akinde, said such persistent headaches should not be ignored, particularly when they begin to interfere with daily life.

When headaches become chronic

Giving further details, Ms Akinde explained that a headache is considered chronic when it occurs on 15 or more days in a month for at least three consecutive months.

According to her, this goes beyond the occasional discomfort many people experience and signals a condition that needs proper clinical evaluation.

“At this stage, it is no longer something to manage casually. There is usually an underlying issue that needs to be identified,” she said.

She added that many people continue to self-medicate without realising that the frequency of their headaches places them in a high-risk category.

Recognising migraine symptoms

One of the most common forms of chronic headache is migraine, which Ms Akinde said has clear distinguishing features.

Unlike general headaches, migraines are often described as throbbing or pulsating and can last anywhere between four and 72 hours.

They are typically felt on one side of the head, although in some cases both sides may be affected. In addition to the pain, patients may experience nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light and sound.

She noted that some individuals also experience what is known as an aura before the onset of the headache. This may involve visual disturbances such as flashing lights or blurred vision.

Overlooked causes in everyday settings

Beyond migraines, Ms Akinde stressed that many chronic headaches in Nigeria are linked to commonly overlooked causes.

She said factors such as dehydration, untreated infections like malaria, anaemia, and undiagnosed hypertension frequently contribute to persistent headaches.

She also highlighted medication overuse as a significant but under-recognised factor, particularly in settings where access to over-the-counter drugs is easy.

“People often treat the symptom without asking why it keeps happening. If the root cause is not addressed, the headache will persist,” she said.

When treatment becomes the problem

Ms Akinde warned that the frequent use of painkillers, especially common drugs like paracetamol and diclofenac, can paradoxically worsen headaches over time.

She explained that medication-overuse headache affects about one to two per cent of the general population and up to half of individuals already living with chronic headaches.

According to her, repeated use of these medications alters how the brain processes pain, making it more sensitive and dependent on the drugs. As a result, headaches tend to return once the effect of the medication wears off, creating a cycle that is difficult to break.

“This is why people feel the need to keep taking more medication. Unfortunately, it only sustains the problem,” she said.

Links to other health conditions

While chronic headaches may be associated with conditions such as hypertension and anaemia, Ms Akinde cautioned against assuming a direct cause without proper diagnosis.

She explained that severely elevated blood pressure can trigger headaches, while anaemia may present with fatigue and general head discomfort. However, these symptoms vary from person to person.

“The key is proper evaluation. We should not rely on assumptions because different conditions can present in similar ways,” she said.

She advised individuals with persistent headaches to seek care at a healthcare facility where appropriate tests can be conducted to determine the cause.

Warning signs that require urgent care

Ms Akinde emphasised that certain types of headaches should never be ignored, as they may indicate serious or life-threatening conditions.

These include a sudden, severe headache often described as the “worst ever,” headaches accompanied by fever, neck stiffness, or confusion, and those that occur after a head injury.

She also mentioned headaches associated with vision problems, weakness, or seizures as red flags requiring immediate medical attention.

Managing headaches safely

On prevention and management, Ms Akinde encouraged simple but consistent lifestyle practices.

She advised individuals to maintain regular sleep patterns, stay adequately hydrated, and manage stress effectively.

She also recommended keeping a headache diary to help identify possible triggers, noting that awareness of patterns can significantly improve management.

Importantly, she cautioned against the frequent use of painkillers without medical supervision, stressing that moderation is key to avoiding complications such as medication-overuse headaches.

Ms Akinde reiterated that while headaches are common, persistent or severe cases should not be taken lightly, as early intervention can prevent more serious health outcomes.

What global evidence shows

A review of global health data supports many of the concerns raised by Ms Akinde.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that headache disorders are among the most common neurological conditions worldwide, yet they remain under-recognised and poorly treated.

The WHO notes that migraine, one of the leading causes of chronic headaches, typically presents as recurring attacks lasting between four and 72 hours, often accompanied by nausea as well as sensitivity to light and sound.

On medication use, global studies confirm that excessive reliance on painkillers can worsen headaches rather than relieve them.

The WHO identifies medication-overuse headache as one of the most common secondary headache disorders, caused by frequent use of drugs intended to treat headaches.

Similarly, clinical evidence from the US National Library of Medicine shows that this condition occurs when pain relief medications are used too often, leading to headaches that appear 15 or more days per month for at least three months.