Vaginal discharge is a natural fluid produced by the vagina to keep it clean, moist and protected from infections, but medical experts warn that certain changes in colour, smell or texture may signal underlying health problems.

In this episode of PT Health Watch, PREMIUM TIMES spoke with a medical doctor, Happiness Akinde, who explained that while vaginal discharge is a normal part of female reproductive health, many women struggle to tell the difference between healthy discharge and signs of infection.

According to Mrs Akinde, understanding what is normal can help women seek care early and prevent complications.

The role of vaginal discharge and what is considered normal

The medical doctor explained that vaginal discharge contains healthy bacteria that help maintain the vagina’s natural balance.

She noted that the fluid plays several important roles, including cleaning the vagina by removing dead cells, keeping the vaginal walls moist, preventing infections by maintaining a healthy potential hydrogen (PH) level and supporting fertility, especially during ovulation.

She said normal vaginal discharge is usually clear or white and may appear slightly yellow when it dries on underwear. Its texture is often watery or thin, and the amount typically ranges from light to moderate.

Mrs Akinde noted that healthy discharge should not have a strong or offensive smell and should not be accompanied by itching, burning or pain, although a mild, natural scent is normal.

She added that vaginal discharge naturally changes during the menstrual cycle. Before or after ovulation, it may appear white or milky.

Around ovulation, it often becomes clearer and more watery, while during the fertile period it may be stretchy and resemble raw egg white.

These changes, she said, are normal and should not cause concern if there is no discomfort or bad odour.

When vaginal discharge becomes abnormal

Mrs Akinde explained that abnormal vaginal discharge often results from infections or practices that disrupt the vagina’s natural environment.

One of the most common causes, she said, is bacterial vaginosis, which is usually characterised by a strong fishy smell, especially after sex, and grey or white discharge with little or no itching.

She also identified trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection, as another cause. This condition may lead to yellow-green discharge with an unpleasant smell, itching and pain during urination.

Another possible cause, according to her, is a retained foreign object such as a forgotten tampon or menstrual cup. In such cases, she said, the discharge may have a foul, rotten smell and appear brownish, bloody or pus-like.

Mrs Akinde warned against vaginal douching and the use of scented soaps or feminine products, explaining that these practices disrupt the natural bacteria that protect the vagina and increase the risk of infections, particularly bacterial vaginosis.

Spotting and vaginal discharge

Mrs Akinde clarified that spotting is different from vaginal discharge.

She described spotting as light bleeding that occurs outside the normal menstrual period.

Unlike vaginal discharge, which does not contain blood, spotting may appear light pink, red, or brown. While vaginal discharge occurs throughout the menstrual cycle and is usually healthy, spotting does not follow the normal monthly pattern.

She said spotting can be caused by ovulation, hormonal changes or stress, the use of birth control methods such as pills, injections or implants, early pregnancy, sexual intercourse, infections or cervical irritation.

Spotting, she said , is generally considered normal when it is light, lasts for a short period, usually one to two days, and is not accompanied by pain.

When to seek medical attention

Mrs Akinde advised women to see a doctor if they notice vaginal discharge with a strong, foul or fishy smell, unusual colours such as green, yellow or grey, thick or curd-like texture with severe itching or burning, or discharge mixed with blood outside the menstrual period.

She also said spotting should be checked by a health professional if it becomes heavy, lasts more than three to five days, occurs frequently, happens repeatedly after sex, appears during pregnancy or is accompanied by severe cramps, dizziness or weakness.

Maintaining good vaginal health

To maintain good vaginal health, Mrs Akinde advised washing only the external genital area with mild, unscented soap and warm water and avoiding douching.

She also recommended wiping from front to back after using the toilet, changing menstrual products regularly and wearing breathable cotton underwear.

She added that a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and probiotics, such as yoghurt, can support overall vaginal health, while prompt medical attention should be sought whenever unusual changes occur.

“Good vaginal health is about staying clean without over-cleaning, allowing the area to breathe, practising safe sex, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and paying attention to changes,” she said.