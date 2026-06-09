The Criterion, Al-Furqaan, a group of Muslim women in business and professions, has condemned Nigeria’s worsening security situation and called for urgent government action to secure the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

In a statement signed by its International Ameerah, Shakirat Shekoni, on Sunday, the group expressed solidarity with the affected families and described the prolonged captivity of the victims as unacceptable.

“As mothers, professionals and women of faith, we feel the agonising pain of parents whose children have been forcefully taken, and we demand immediate, decisive action to ensure their safe return,” the statement read.

Abduction

In the early hours of May 15, armed men riding motorcycles attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School in Esiele, all located in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The attackers abducted pupils, students and members of staff during the raids.

Following the incident, the Oyo State Police Command launched a manhunt and rescue operation. However, the victims have remained in captivity weeks after the attack.

The incident sparked outrage across the state and renewed concerns over the safety of schools and learning environments.

The situation worsened after the abductors reportedly beheaded one of the victims, Michael Oyedokun, a mathematics teacher at one of the affected schools, while threatening to kill others.

Appeal

Ms Shekoni urged authorities to act swiftly to prevent further tragedy.

“It is unacceptable that in this day and age, our schools have become hunting grounds for terrorists. Our children went to seek knowledge, not to become bargaining chips for criminals,” she said.

The group lamented that several weeks after the abduction, the schoolchildren and teachers were still being held captive.

“We are deeply pained that 19 days later, these innocent school children remain in captivity. The government must rise to the occasion and ensure this tragic incident is reversed. One day in the hands of terrorists is a day too long,” the statement read.

The organisation called for a comprehensive review of the country’s security strategy and urged security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering and adopt proactive approaches to tackling insecurity.

“The right to education must not be traded for fear. Schools must remain safe havens for learning, not zones of terror,” it said.

Citing Islamic teachings, the group reminded political leaders that protecting lives and vulnerable persons is a sacred duty, referencing Qur’an 5:32: “Whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity.”

Ms Shekoni also urged federal, state and local authorities to fulfil their responsibility of safeguarding lives and property, while calling on Muslims and Nigerians generally to pray for the safe return of the victims and the restoration of peace.

Rescue efforts

Recently, Governor Seyi Makinde reassured families and residents of Oriire LGA that efforts to secure the release of the abducted teachers and pupils were ongoing.

He disclosed that the state had ordered two Diamond DA-42 aircraft, which are currently being assembled at the Nigerian Air Force base in Lagos. Pending their deployment, the Air Force provided a replacement aircraft to support security operations.

Mr Makinde said patience was necessary to ensure the success of the rescue mission, noting that the aircraft were procured proactively to support overstretched security agencies.

He added that the state would also take advantage of the Nigerian Air Force’s offer to train pilots and maintain the aircraft once they become operational.