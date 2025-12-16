The Lagos State government has inaugurated 114 Local Government Focal Persons and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) Anti-Human Trafficking Desk Officers to combat human trafficking at the grassroots level.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, inaugurated the officers at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency office in Ikeja on Monday, describing the move as a strategic step to prevent trafficking.

Human trafficking is an organised crime where individuals are exploited for profit through force, fraud, threats or manipulation. Victims are forced into labour, sex work, or other forms of exploitation for financial gain.

The initiative shifts the anti-trafficking fight to local government levels, with Heads of Legal Units in the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas now serving as Focal Persons for the Lagos Task Force Against Human Trafficking.

Mr Pedro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), warned officers to remain vigilant, identify trafficking risks, and report suspected cases promptly.

He emphasised the state government’s commitment to support the initiative through policy direction, coordination, and capacity building.

“Human trafficking thrives where institutions are weak, coordination is poor, and early warning systems are absent,” he said.

“As a state, we have resolved that Lagos must not provide such fertile ground for human traffickers.”

He said that the LNSC anti-human trafficking officers will work alongside designated teams in their respective jurisdictions.

“The Heads of Legal Units provide the legal and institutional anchor within the local government system, while the LNSC officers bring field presence, community intelligence, and operational support,” Mr Pedro said.

“Together, you form the first line of defence against trafficking in persons at the local level in Lagos State.”

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Hameed Oyenuga, in his welcome address, said the inauguration reflected a deliberate policy direction to confront human trafficking through a coordinated framework.

Mr Oyenuga described human trafficking as a grave violation of human rights and dignity, noting that Lagos, as a major economic and migration hub, must remain proactive in preventing, detecting, and responding to the crime.

Also, the Task Force Coordinator, Olamide Ibrahim, outlined the framework guiding the roles and responsibilities of the officers, emphasising joint responsibility for inter-agency collaboration, rescue and referral operations, victim protection, and community engagement.

Human trafficking

Human trafficking has become a pervasive issue in Nigeria, with cases of children being stolen and sold, women and girls being trafficked for sex slavery and forced labour, and lives being destroyed for organ harvesting.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, many Nigerian women are trafficked out of the country.

Due to limited work opportunities, young women fall victim and become particularly vulnerable to trafficking for sexual exploitation.