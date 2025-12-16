The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) on Tuesday said electricity generation on the national grid has dropped due to gas supply constraints caused by a gas pipeline vandalisation.

NISO, in a statement signed by its management, said the incident occurred within the upstream gas supply network, affecting gas availability to several power generation facilities.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to inform the general public and sector stakeholders that electricity generation on the national grid has dropped due to gas supply constraints arising from the reported incident of gas pipeline vandalisation within the upstream gas supply network.

“The incident affected gas availability to a number of power generation facilities,” the statement said.

Consequently, it said several gas-fired power stations recorded low output, which resulted in reduced available generation capacity on the national grid.

In response to the development, NISO said it promptly activated established contingency measures to maintain system stability and reliability.

It explained that these measures included increased dispatch from available hydroelectric power stations, continuous generation re-dispatch, voltage control interventions, and other necessary operational actions to balance electricity supply with system demand.

“We are closely monitoring grid conditions, including system frequency and voltage profiles, while working with relevant stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the gas supply constraints.

“The situation highlights the importance of coordinated efforts to address gas supply disruptions, particularly as we approach the festive season, which is traditionally sensitive for grid operations,” it said.

NISO assured of its commitment to proactive grid management and the application of appropriate operational standards to ensure a secure, stable, and reliable electricity supply nationwide.

NISO is in charge of electricity system operations, managing load allocation from generation companies to distribution companies and eligible customers.

Vandalism has recently become a significant threat to Nigeria’s power infrastructure. This latest disruption adds to a series that has raised concerns about the stability of the country’s electricity system.