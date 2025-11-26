OPay, Nigeria’s leading financial technology company, has reaffirmed its industry leadership and commitment to excellence by being recognised with two major honours for organisational performance in financial crime prevention and governance, risk management, and compliance. These awards, presented at the 2025 GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Awards, highlight OPay’s continued dedication to building a secure, transparent, and trusted financial ecosystem for millions of Nigerians.

This recognition reflects OPay’s relentless focus on strengthening internal structures that enhance safety, accountability, and operational transparency. The company continues to deploy advanced security technologies, implement robust compliance frameworks, and maintain proactive risk-management systems that prevent financial crimes, protect customer information, and uphold best-in-class operational standards. Such efforts have positioned OPay as one of Nigeria’s most trusted and resilient digital financial platforms.

Commenting on the recognition, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer of OPay, said: “The awards are a testament to not only the hard work and dedication of our teams, but the strong compliance culture we have built at OPay. Trust is the foundation of financial services, and we remain fully committed to providing a secure, transparent, and inclusive ecosystem for our customers, merchants, and partners. These awards inspire us to continue raising the bar and investing in systems that make our platform safe, compliant, and future-ready.”

The awards further validate OPay’s strategic direction and its commitment to delivering reliable, accessible, and innovative financial solutions to individuals, SMEs, and communities across Nigeria. The company extends its sincere appreciation to its loyal users, industry partners, regulators, and employees, whose collaboration and trust make achievements like this possible.

OPay remains steadfast in strengthening governance standards, enhancing consumer protection, and deploying innovative solutions that ensure safer transactions, stronger consumer confidence, and long-term sustainability within Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystem.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.