A professor of mass communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, has called for the adoption of a 30 per cent electoral gender quota at all levels of public office, party structures and government appointments.

Mrs Ogwezzy-Ndisika made the call during a colloquium titled “Female Representation in Nigeria’s Public Administration: Prospects and Challenges” on Tuesday at UNILAG, Lagos.

By increasing the number of women in public service, the professor believes that decision-making processes can be more inclusive and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

The event was organised in honour of Maryam Quadri, the first female professor and acting head of political science at UNILAG’s faculty of social sciences, by her former students.

Mrs Quadri, a Commonwealth fellow, holds a doctorate in political science with specialisation in public administration and public policy.

Women in Nigeria’s politics

Although women make up almost half of Nigeria’s population, only four women, compared to 109 men, are Senators.

The House of Representatives has just 16 female lawmakers out of 360 (4.7 per cent) members.

Nigeria ranks among the lowest in Africa and globally in terms of women’s representation.

Despite being the most populous African country, Nigeria ranks 179 out of 183 in terms of women’s representation in the national legislature globally, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a Paris-based international organisation of national parliaments.

In a bid to change the face of the Nigerian political landscape, gender advocates and civil society organisations are currently working to advance the Special Seats Bill, also known as the Reserved Seats Bill.

This proposed legislation aims to establish additional seats in the legislature, thereby breaking down long-standing obstacles to women’s political representation.

Gender gap

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs Ogwezzy-Ndisika, the first female professor of mass communication in the institution, said media coverage is skewed towards the personal lives of women in public service rather than their achievements.

“When you want to report us, you report on how delectable we are, or the number of children we have had, or how many husbands we have married, or you saw us in one escapade,” she said.

“And men do all these; they don’t make the news, and so you create a negative perception around us without looking at our abilities.

“It’s what we can do that should concern you, not our private lives.”

She mentioned this as one of the barriers to female representation in public service while stressing the need to improve and strengthen media representation for ethical and gender-sensitive election coverage.

The communication expert also identified policy gaps, social and cultural gaps and the toxic mix of violence, intimidation and electoral hostility as barriers.

She added that the media can be a barrier, especially in how it presents women in public service and a bridge.

What’s fueling gender imbalance?

Despite the advocacy regarding inclusion, challenges persist, the professor said.

Citing international expert observers’ review, Mrs Ogwezzy-Ndisika highlighted two “deep” challenges.

She said these challenges include the failure of past constitutional amendments, insufficient gender quotas, and inadequate support from winning political parties.

She advocates for urgent actions to close the gender gap, including electoral gender quotas of at least 30 per cent across all levels of public service.

She also called for rigorous enforcement of affirmative action policies and electoral reforms to address social, economic and cultural factors limiting women’s participation.

On his part, Tosin Adesile, a lecturer, spoke on the enforcement gap despite constitutional provisions.

Mr Adesile emphasised the importance of gender equality in public service, noting that good governance demands inclusivity.

The lecturer highlighted that countries with high female representation experience economic growth, reduced corrupt practices and improved social indicators.

In her remarks, Mrs Quadri expressed gratitude to the 2010 alums for the pleasant celebration. She urged undergraduates present at the event to be determined to break the glass ceiling.