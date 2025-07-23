Jigawa State ACReSAL office and its focal NGO, the Partnership for Development Action (PADAC) Foundation, have begun planting of 100,000 tree seedlings to mitigate the effects of climate change in the state.

PADAC is a focal group of the Agro-Climate Reselliance in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), implementing tree planting campaign in the state.

The Programme Manager of PADAC, Joram Blessings, said the foundation has commenced planting of 1,500 tree seedlings in Dutse metropolis in an ongoing campaign to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change in the state.

Ms Joram said that the seedlings planted were resilient species that could mitigate the devastating effects of climate change in the state.

She said that the gesture was part of the NGO’s 2025 tree planting campaign in the state, where it planned to plant 1,500 seedlings on three elected roads in Dutse, the state capital.

“Today’s exercise is part of our 2025 tree planting campaign, we started with 1,500, trees planted on three selected roads in Dutse metropolis.

“Our target is to plant 100,000 seedlings across the area during the 2025 campaign, we urge the benefiting communities to ensure the seedlings were nurtured to maturity,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Abdullahi Namadi, warned that unauthorised use of chainsaw to cut down trees will attract a fine of N100,00, one year jail term or both.

Mr Namadi said to curtail unauthorised and indiscriminate tree felling, the state government has reviewed its law governing environment.

“It is the policy of the state government to make Jigawa green and this won’t be possible unless you take care of seedlings. Apart from that, we’re also making sure that the existing trees we have are properly maintained.

“This is because if you’re not maintaining the existing ones, you’re only planting new ones and people are destroying the ones you have, then you’re going nowhere.

“So to curtail that, the law governing environment in the state has been reviewed and is now with the state assembly for deliberation before final assent by His Excellency. And when that comes, we expect nobody to use powersaw to cut down tree without approval.

“Any powersaw seen in Jigawa will be confiscated and become the property of Jigawa state government,” he warned.

The permanent secretary added that any tree cut down unauthorised will attract a fine of N100,00/one year jail or both, saying that laws are not made to punish offenders, but to deter people from committing offences.

Also, Mustafa Aminu, a Senior Member, Dutse Emirate Council, highlighted that trees serve as windbreakers and improve air quality.

Mr Amin urged parents, especially mothers to instill the culture of tree planting in their children for greener environment.