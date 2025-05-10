Grace Onozasi Shaibu, also known as the ‘Clear Queen,’ is a global personal and brand clarity expert.

She’s an English graduate from the University of Ibadan. She also has a certificate in presentation from the National Broadcast Academy.

In this episode of Women in STEAM, the writer who runs Onozasi’s Place, a blog where real-life experiences and fictional stories are shared, discussed how women can cultivate online presence and showcase their expertise using social media and other digital platforms.

She also opened up about pivoting into the tech industry as a researcher.

PT: What inspired you to embark on this path?

Ms Shaibu: I chose to pursue a career in this field because it goes beyond a mere profession; it’s a true calling. I have the gift of redefining things and helping people elevate their lifestyles. So I decided to be skilled and knowledgeable in what I have been called to do. I feel a deep sense of purpose and fulfilment in the work that I do and I am glad to be living it.

PT: ⁠You started as a research assistant, then a content writer and editor before venturing into branding and clarity. How were you able to pivot?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ms Shaibu: I became uneasy and things around me became redundant. There is an aspect to research and content work that is ephemeral and I needed more than that. The feeling of impact, training, and building started to cause me to see more than I was at the time. This experience ignited a passion within me to do more, and I began seeking guidance through prayer. After a period of introspection and reflection, my prayers were answered, and I embarked on a new and transformative journey.

PT: When did you start as a research assistant and how long did it take to pivot?

Ms Shaibu: I started as far back as 2016. This was the first career path that I embarked on and I did this for four years. However, other things weren’t technically labelled as my job description.

PT: ⁠As a female brand strategist, have you encountered any unique challenges or opportunities in your career?

I haven’t encountered any peculiar challenge other than the fact that men hardly take branding seriously because a woman is championing it. The opportunities I have experienced have been much more than the challenges. For instance, I have been able to speak at events on branding and clarity; helping entrepreneurs understand the process of scaling and structures. My career has also involved extensive travel for teaching and educational purposes.

PT: In your experience, what are the most common roadblocks entrepreneurs face when trying to achieve brand clarity and build viable content strategy?⁠

Ms Shaibu: The first roadblock is confusion. Most entrepreneurs do business in confusion. They just do it because they think they should. The second one is social pressure; everyone is doing it, and I can do it too. The third roadblock is the lack of confidence; they do not believe in the brand that they have. I see this exude in the decisions they take concerning their brand.

PT: How do you help them overcome these obstacles?

Ms Shaibu: During clarity sessions, I guide them through the process of self-discovery. They will learn to discover their primary responsibility as a person before embarking on the entrepreneurial journey. Personal clarity precedes an entrepreneurial journey because a confused owner is a confused business. I also help them embark on the ‘boldness’ journey. Boldness is not shouting; boldness is the process of knowing what to do, how to do it, and when to carry it out. I also call this the power of precision.

PT: How can women in tech leverage social media and digital platforms to amplify their voices and expertise?

Ms Shaibu: It is simple; they should make sure that they understand why they need to be there. The ‘why’ would elevate the brand’s voice. When they understand the need for those platforms, they will not be scared, they will not be cajoled into being like anyone else in that space and they will not be carried away by what they see. Focus on your why and use the platforms to feed, negotiate, and utilise your why.

PT: What advice would you give to companies looking to create a more inclusive brand image?

Ms Shaibu: Creating structures that address the needs of women as a brand is essential for success, not merely wishful thinking. I am tired of seeing companies see women’s needs as public relations tactics. We need genuine commitment and action, not camera show-offs towards creating proper inclusive structures. These would help women to be productive and debilitate those execrable rules they have created to govern women. It starts with structure.

PT: The landscape of brand building is constantly evolving, especially with the rise of digital platforms and others. How do you stay ahead of these trends?

Ms Shaibu: Adaptability is key to a brand’s longevity. I do not jump on every trend as people do nowadays. What I do is search through what is primarily being implemented and do my due diligence on how I can utilise it as a brand expert.

PT: Did you have any female mentors or sponsors that have helped you shaped or advanced your career?

Ms Shaibu: I do have a few of them who have helped me and sponsored my journey into this career.

PT: What emerging trends in the tech industry should women pay attention to?

Brand Storytelling through AI, personal branding through data and video content creation.

PT: What specific skills or qualities should women develop to stand out in the competitive tech industry?

Ms Shaibu: Engrave your personality in your learned skills. You may acquire the much required knowledge but without authentic presentation, you will never stand out.

PT: It’s women’s month. If you could give one piece of advice to young women aspiring to work in the tech space, what would it be?

Ms Shaibu: Do not learn the hard way. Be smart enough to watch the mistakes of those ahead of you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

