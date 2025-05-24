Annabel Kamuche, the Group Managing Director of NICERT Ltd, says the time has come to intensify the push for food safety compliance in Nigeria. In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, she explains how stronger certification systems can open international markets to Nigerian agricultural products — and why women leaders must lead the charge

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Kamuche: I started my journey in the agricultural sector in 2013 and was fortunate to draw up the Road Map for the Shea sector in Niger State and the Shea policy, which regulates the activities of actors across the value chain. This was done to increase the value of the Shea trees in Niger state and discourage tree falling by giving those in the community a commercial reason to protect the trees.

While on this assignment, my team and I realised that there was a fundamental issue in the sector that also cuts across all value chains in Nigeria. This issue was the absence of quality standards and certification, which reduced Nigerian agricultural products’ access to lucrative international markets and caused many rejections of Nigerian products in the international market.

In our effort to solve this fundamental problem by facilitating the export of Nigerian products into the international market and complying with international standards and certification, we set up the first indigenous voluntary international certification body in Nigeria.

This body carries out conformity assessment and certification to various international standards for Nigerian agricultural products.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mrs Kamuche: Lately, women have understood the essence of collaboration as opposed to competition, and this has helped many women around the world. As women leaders, we are now helping other women become relevant.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Kamuche: Women in leadership positions, like in every other aspect, pay more attention, are resilient, and are very results-driven.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Kamuche: The agricultural sector is predominantly male, especially at the leadership level. I have to work twice as hard to make my voice known and respected in the industry as an authority, especially in compliance.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Kamuche: Under my leadership, NICERT obtained its accreditation by the grace of God as the first Indigenous certification body in Nigeria after working hard at it for six years.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Kamuche: Every young woman must realise that they must be resilient, passionate and willing to work twice as hard to achieve success, as that is the only sure channel to becoming an authority in your field of endeavour and respected even amongst your male counterparts.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Kamuche: It is a difficult task, but as a woman, you are blessed with the ability to multitask, which comes in handy as a CEO because you are able to do other things without letting any of them suffer.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Kamuche: This means that I must double my effort in championing the crusade for food safety compliance in Nigeria, thereby ensuring access to international markets for Nigerian agricultural products.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Kamuche is also a member of WIMBIZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

