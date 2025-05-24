In 2010, famous actress Genevieve Nnaji saw the future and headlined ‘Ije: The Journey’, one of the movies that defined what came to be known as new Nollywood.

But she was not alone. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was also a co-lead in the movie.

Before ‘Ije: The Journey’, fans of both stars had given up on ever seeing them in the same production.

It was because the duo, despite being the most significant and highest-paid female acts in the scene, were in an unspoken rivalry.

So when their co-feature in ‘Ije: The Journey’ was announced, many thought it was a publicity stunt.

As the movie’s Director, Chineze, says, it wasn’t easy to get them on set, but it was worth the effort. It was the last movie in which both stars appeared together.

Contention

As actresses, Genevieve and Omotola are known to bring their A-game to the productions in which they appear.

Their emotive performance in the 2003 movie Blood Sisters sold them to Nigerians and lovers of Nollywood films worldwide.

Sadly, it was about the last time they would appear in a movie together before ‘Ije: The Journey’.

In 2018, Genevieve, in a rare appearance, graced Omotola’s 40th birthday party, which her husband, Matthew Ekeinde, organised.

The following year, Omotola returned the favour when Genevieve turned 40 as well. And that was it.

Despite both parties denying its existence, the perceived rivalry was so thick that they were hardly seen at the same events simultaneously or in the same movie.

‘Ije: The Journey’

Released 30 July 2010, ‘Ije: The Journey’ was written, produced and directed by Chineze Anyaene. It also had Paula Moreno as a co-producer, while Emeka Anyaene and Uche Anyaene are Executive Producers.

The movie stars Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Odalys García, Jeff Swarthout, Clem Ohameze, Ulrich Que and Jon Woodward.

It follows the story of Chioma (Genevieve Nnaji), who left Nigeria for the USA to help her sister, Anya (Omotola Jalade Ekeinde), who is accused of killing three people, including her husband.

Chioma is determined to keep Anya from jail, but is hindered by the truth.

‘Ijé’, the Igbo word for journey, explores the challenges and complexities of navigating different cultures, particularly issues like racism, stigma, and social prejudices.

A story of triumph as Anya regains her freedom, ‘Ije: The Journey’ heralded a new wave of foreign partnerships for Nollywood.

Exploits

Fifteen years after its release, the movie is still mentioned as a reference point for the birth of what is now known as the new Nollywood.

According to reports, the movie grossed N59 million from six cinemas across Nigeria, a first for Nollywood.

The movie’s success at festivals across the world arguably paved the way for such productions as AY’s Guinness record-setting ‘30 Days in Atlanta’ (said to be Nigeria’s first commercially successful movie), its follow-ups ‘A Trip to Jamaica’ and ‘10 Days in Sun City’, ‘The Wedding Party’, ‘The Wedding Party 2’, and others.

A testament to ‘Ijé: The Journey’s’ success is the list of awards it has on its belt.

To its credit, the movie won the Award of Excellence at the Canadian International Film Festival.

It also won the Golden Ace Award at the Las Vegas International Film Festival, the Silver Palm Award at the Mexico International Film Festival, the Melvin van Peebles Award at the San Francisco Black Festival, and the Festival Prize for Best International Student at Swansea Bay Film Festival.

“Ijé: The Journey” also won a Festival Award for Best Editing at the Treasure Coast International Film Festival.

It was also nominated for Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Feature Film at the same festival.

The film won the Highest Box Office (Gross) Nigerian Movie and Best Distributors Awards (Nigerian Movies) 2010.

