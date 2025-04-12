Reports on political parties’ anticipation of the 2027 presidential election and a dispute over the possibility of President Tinubu’s bid for a second term dominated the headlines of major newspapers today.

According to The Tribune, “North firms up opposition to Tinubu.”

While the Sun reported that, “2027: Coalition against Tinubu suffers setback.”

“2027: Atiku, El-Rufai, Others’ Visit To Buhari Sparks Tension In Tinubu’s Camp,” The Matrix cover page headline read.

Daily Trust reported, “Opposition coalition should worry Tinubu – Ndume.”

Meanwhile, “NYSC: Policymakers, Others Differ On FG’s Proposed Two-Year Service,” according to the Independent newspaper.

This Day said, “NUPRC: Nigeria’s Oil Reserves Hit 37.28 Billion Barrels, Gas 210.54TCF in 2025.”

Leadership reported, “Workers Stall States’ Implementation Of Contributory Pension Scheme.”

Other headlines are: “Disregard trending ambassadorial appointments list, FG warns,” the Daily Times reported.

“Women protest, say Admiral Ibas’ fresh actions signal political conquest,” according to Daily Monitor.

“Insecurity: “B’Haram holding authority in 3

Borno communities” – Sen. Ndume,” Liberty reported.

“Resurgent terror attacks unsettle north,” Punch reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

