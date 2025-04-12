Reports on political parties’ anticipation of the 2027 presidential election and a dispute over the possibility of President Tinubu’s bid for a second term dominated the headlines of major newspapers today.
According to The Tribune, “North firms up opposition to Tinubu.”
“2027: Atiku, El-Rufai, Others’ Visit To Buhari Sparks Tension In Tinubu’s Camp,” The Matrix cover page headline read.
|
Daily Trust reported, “Opposition coalition should worry Tinubu – Ndume.”
Meanwhile, “NYSC: Policymakers, Others Differ On FG’s Proposed Two-Year Service,” according to the Independent newspaper.
This Day said, “NUPRC: Nigeria’s Oil Reserves Hit 37.28 Billion Barrels, Gas 210.54TCF in 2025.”
Leadership reported, “Workers Stall States’ Implementation Of Contributory Pension Scheme.”
Other headlines are: “Disregard trending ambassadorial appointments list, FG warns,” the Daily Times reported.
“Women protest, say Admiral Ibas’ fresh actions signal political conquest,” according to Daily Monitor.
“Insecurity: “B’Haram holding authority in 3
READ ALSO: ‘Well done for the fight,’ Buhari welcomes Atiku to Kaduna residence
Borno communities” – Sen. Ndume,” Liberty reported.
“Resurgent terror attacks unsettle north,” Punch reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999