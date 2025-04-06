Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was among the many prominent personalities who graced the 2025 Lisabi Festival.
The Egba people hold the Lisabi festival to celebrate Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, a fearless liberator who led the Egba people in their rebellion against the oppressive rule of the Oyo Empire in the 18th century.
His legacy continues to unite Egba sons and daughters worldwide.
This year’s celebration, themed Ègbáliganza 2025, was a bold cultural statement rich with style, sophistication, and economic ambition. It was a merger of cultural pride with modern flair.
|
The grand finale, dazzled with glamorous fashion displays featuring traditional Ofi, Adire, and Afrocentric attires, saw the Egba people come out in style and ease, showcasing their fashion depth and consciousness.
The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was not lagging but leading the pack, dressed in flowing lemon and orange adire, a lemon green fila designed to drop beyond the shoulder, and a brown fur-like shawl as a cape.
Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governors Olusegun Osoba, Ibikunle Amosun, and Minister of Communications and Innovation Bosun Tijani were among the top Abeokuta indigenes who graced the Lisabi Festival on Saturday.
Traditional attire and high fashion, adorned by sons and daughters of Egbaland, were on display.
“Ègbáliganza is designed to stimulate the Egba fashion and textile market, currently estimated at $1 billion,” Lai Labode, Osi Apagun of Egbaland and visioner of Ègbáliganza said in a statement.
According to him, Ègbáliganza is not just a showcase of Egba fashion; it is a movement to reignite the creative economy of the Egba people and present it to the world.
READ ALSO: Kwara hosts 10 states for Afon Annual Fishing Festival
“It is a strategic initiative to revive and globalise the adire and indigenous fabric industry through structured training, enterprise support, and international collaboration.”
Undoubtedly, the Egba people are very intentional about the above statement, as pictures and videos from the festival are rich in culture and style, presenting a vast representation of the people’s adire and fashion style and statement.
More Pictures:
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999