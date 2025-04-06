Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was among the many prominent personalities who graced the 2025 Lisabi Festival.

The Egba people hold the Lisabi festival to celebrate Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, a fearless liberator who led the Egba people in their rebellion against the oppressive rule of the Oyo Empire in the 18th century.

His legacy continues to unite Egba sons and daughters worldwide.

This year’s celebration, themed Ègbáliganza 2025, was a bold cultural statement rich with style, sophistication, and economic ambition. It was a merger of cultural pride with modern flair.

The grand finale, dazzled with glamorous fashion displays featuring traditional Ofi, Adire, and Afrocentric attires, saw the Egba people come out in style and ease, showcasing their fashion depth and consciousness.

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was not lagging but leading the pack, dressed in flowing lemon and orange adire, a lemon green fila designed to drop beyond the shoulder, and a brown fur-like shawl as a cape.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governors Olusegun Osoba, Ibikunle Amosun, and Minister of Communications and Innovation Bosun Tijani were among the top Abeokuta indigenes who graced the Lisabi Festival on Saturday.

Traditional attire and high fashion, adorned by sons and daughters of Egbaland, were on display.

“Ègbáliganza is designed to stimulate the Egba fashion and textile market, currently estimated at $1 billion,” Lai Labode, Osi Apagun of Egbaland and visioner of Ègbáliganza said in a statement.

According to him, Ègbáliganza is not just a showcase of Egba fashion; it is a movement to reignite the creative economy of the Egba people and present it to the world.

“It is a strategic initiative to revive and globalise the adire and indigenous fabric industry through structured training, enterprise support, and international collaboration.”

Undoubtedly, the Egba people are very intentional about the above statement, as pictures and videos from the festival are rich in culture and style, presenting a vast representation of the people’s adire and fashion style and statement.

More Pictures:

