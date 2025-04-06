Alex Iwobi was the star of the show as Fulham stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool with a 3-2 victory at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

It was, however, a sad day for fellow Nigerians Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu, who suffered relegation with Southampton following their 3-1 loss to Tottenham.

Iwobi delivered a standout performance on Sunday, scoring a goal and providing an assist as Fulham prevailed in the five-goal thriller.

The win dealt a subtle blow to Liverpool’s title charge and boosted Fulham’s hopes of securing European qualification.

Iwobi, on the pitch for 82 minutes before being substituted by Kenny Tete, was instrumental in Fulham’s attacking display.

His fellow Nigerian international, Calvin Bassey, played the full 90 minutes in defence.

Liverpool took an early lead through a powerful strike from Alexis Mac Allister in the 14th minute.

However, Fulham responded swiftly. Ryan Sessegnon equalised nine minutes later after capitalising on a poor clearance by Curtis Jones.

Iwobi gave Fulham the lead in the 32nd minute after pouncing on a mistake from Andy Robertson, firing a deflected shot past the goalkeeper.

Just five minutes later, Rodrigo Muniz added a third with a brilliant finish, turning past Virgil van Dijk before blasting the ball into the net.

Although Liverpool pressed harder in the second half and created several chances, including efforts from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and substitute Luis Diaz, they could not find the equaliser.

The defeat was just Liverpool’s second in the league this season and their first away loss of the campaign.

With this result, Liverpool remain 11 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal but need 11 more points from their remaining seven matches to secure their 20th league title.

Fulham climb to eighth and continue their push for a European spot next season.

Liverpool will host West Ham next Sunday, while Fulham will travel to Bournemouth the following Monday for another key fixture in the race for Europe.

Southampton relegated after defeat to Tottenham

It was a disappointing day for Nigerians Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu, as Southampton were officially relegated to the Championship following a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Brennan Johnson scored twice in the first half, while a late penalty from Mathys Tel sealed the win for Spurs.

Aribo featured for 64 minutes in the match, while Onuachu was unavailable for selection.

Southampton’s relegation was confirmed with seven games left in the season, making them the fastest team to go down in Premier League history, surpassing the previous record of 32 games held by Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea, Brentford share derby points

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford on Sunday.

Manager Enzo Maresca made several changes to his squad, resting key players, including Cole Palmer, ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Conference League clash with Legia Warsaw.

Despite second-half substitutions that saw Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, and Palmer all involved, Chelsea failed to break down Brentford’s solid defence.

The hosts also came close to scoring through Bryan Mbeumo, Sepp van den Berg, and Yoane Wissa, but neither side could find the net.

Chelsea ended the weekend in fourth place, while Brentford sit in 12th.

