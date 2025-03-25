Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu is the Managing Director of Lifecard International Investment Limited, a real estate investment and development firm.

She has expanded her impact beyond real estate by founding Lifecard University, an online educational platform, and the Grace Ofure Foundation, a charity organisation.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu shares her inspiring journey from selling second-hand clothes to leading a global real estate brand.

She discusses the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry, the principles that have guided her success, and her passion for mentoring the next generation of women leaders.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: My business journey began in 2003 when I started selling second-hand clothes, affectionately known as “Okrika.”

An old classmate, who became my mentor, guided me to focus on real estate investment—a turning point that set me on the path to success.

In 2019, I took a bold step and launched the Lifecard Company, and I am proud to serve as its CEO. Under my leadership, Lifecard has grown and expanded into several countries worldwide, reflecting our commitment to innovation, excellence, and transformative growth.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: In my view, women leaders empower others by sharing their authentic journeys, from overcoming personal challenges to achieving remarkable success, and by building supportive, value-driven communities.

They lead by example, demonstrating that resilience, dedication, and a commitment to continuous learning can transform lives. By offering mentorship, creating platforms for growth, and encouraging others to take bold steps toward financial freedom, women leaders not only pave the way for their own success but also inspire every woman to realise her potential and build lasting legacies.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: I believe women in leadership bring a unique blend of empathy, resilience, and a collaborative spirit that often distinguishes their approach from traditional leadership models.

Women leaders tend to prioritise relationship-building and mentorship, creating environments where team members feel valued and empowered to grow.

Their ability to balance diverse roles and navigate complex challenges not only drives sustainable success but also inspires others, especially women to break barriers and achieve their full potential. And as you know women are more organised than men. They are wired differently and can take up a lot of responsibilities.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: In the real estate industry, I encountered the classic “elite challenge” where access to key opportunities was often limited to those with the right connections at the top.

Without knowing the right people, it felt like an insurmountable barrier to reaching higher levels of success. However, I turned this challenge into my strength by relentlessly building a robust network of mentors and industry professionals. I invested in continuous learning and showcased my unique value through hard work and perseverance.

By creating platforms like the Limitless Woman Community and Lifecard University, I not only paved my own way but also opened doors for other women facing similar obstacles.

My journey from scarcity to abundance taught me that persistence, self-belief, and genuine relationships can break down even the toughest barriers. This approach has enabled me to redefine success in the industry and inspire others to do the same.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: One of the most rewarding moments in my career was witnessing the transformative success of my mentees. Seeing individuals from my programmes like the 10 per cent Challenge and the Wealth Creation Academy thrive and share their personal testimonies has truly solidified my passion for leadership.

It’s incredibly fulfilling to see them break free from limiting beliefs, excel in their endeavors, and build sustainable wealth.

These success stories are a powerful reminder that true leadership isn’t just about personal achievements; it’s about empowering others to realise their full potential and create lasting legacies of prosperity and excellence.

Their growth fuels my commitment to continue leading, inspiring, and opening doors for more women on their journey to success.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: My advice to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders is to remain authentic and unwavering in your integrity, remember, integrity goes before your name. Always stand by your word and honor your commitments. Build a strong support system and actively cultivate a network of mentors, peers, and allies who will challenge and uplift you. Embrace continuous learning and seize every opportunity to grow, knowing that true leadership stems from honesty, resilience, and the courage to pave your own path.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: Balancing the demands of being a CEO with personal life is indeed challenging, but I’m incredibly fortunate to have an amazing team, a supportive husband, and a strong support network.

They help me navigate the pressures of leadership and make even the most overwhelming times more manageable. I make it a priority to lean on them, ensuring that I carve out time for both professional commitments and personal well-being. Their support truly makes all the difference.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu: ‘Accelerate Action’ is a call to move beyond words and swiftly implement change. For me, it means seizing opportunities and empowering others to do the same. As a leader, I believe that success is born from decisive action not waiting for the perfect moment but creating it. My approach is all about taking bold steps, whether that’s transforming financial challenges into opportunities or inspiring women to build lasting legacies.

I have seen firsthand how accelerating action can turn obstacles into steppingstones, and I continuously encourage women to harness their energy, trust in their abilities, and drive their own success. This theme encapsulates my commitment to proactive leadership and to empowering every woman to take charge of her destiny.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Ofure Ibhakhomu is also a member of WIMBIZ.

