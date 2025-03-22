Feyisayo Alayande is the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. Mrs Alayande has spent over 16 years working in global banking and financial services, focusing on strategy, business transformation, and product development.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Alayande discusses her journey, challenges, leadership insights, and the role of women in driving economic empowerment and societal change.

PT: Can you tell us about your journey to becoming the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund?

Mrs Alayande: My journey to becoming the Executive Secretary of LSETF has been quite an interesting one. I have spent over 16 years working in global banking and financial services, focusing on strategy, business transformation, and product development.

I’ve had the opportunity to work with major banks like HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, FBNQuest, and Letshego—an Inclusive Finance Bank—where I managed large-scale projects that improved business processes and introduced new financial products across different countries.

Before joining LSETF, I was the Head of Products, Digital, and Marketing at Letshego Nigeria, where I focused on helping small businesses and individuals access the capital they needed to grow.

Over time, I realised that while access to finance was crucial, it wasn’t enough. Many businesses struggled to find markets for their products and services, which meant they couldn’t fully scale or sustain growth.

This gap made me rethink how impact should be measured—not just by funding but by creating real economic opportunities.

That realisation played a big role in my transition to public service. I wanted to do more than just provide financial solutions; I wanted to help build a system that ensures businesses and entrepreneurs don’t just get funding but also have the right connections, infrastructure, and opportunities to thrive.

Leading LSETF became the perfect opportunity to align my experience with my passion for economic development, job creation, and financial inclusion. Now, I work with an incredible team of reformers and ecosystem builders (#HumansofLSETF) dedicated to empowering the people of Lagos (#CitizensofLSETF) by providing access to Finance, Market, Infrastructure, Capacity Building, Skills development, Technology, and Business Support.

More importantly, we are committed to helping residents build resilience and fulfill their purpose by equipping them with the right resources, opportunities, and networks to succeed.

My journey to being a Change Maker and a Nation Builder, has always been driven from my passion to solving real-life financial and economic challenges, and this role gives me the chance to make a real impact, in addressing both.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Alayande: Speaking from my own experience, I believe women leaders inspire and empower others by leading with empathy and taking bold steps, rather than waiting for opportunities to come their way. For me, it’s about creating your own space—standing on the table if needed, rather than waiting for a seat.

Empathy allows us to connect, support, and uplift others, especially women who may face similar challenges. By sharing our journeys, mentoring, and opening doors, we show that success isn’t just for a few—it’s something we can all achieve together.

When we as women lead with confidence and purpose, we pave the way for others to do the same.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Alayande: I believe women in leadership bring a unique blend of empathy, resilience, and adaptability. For me, it’s about creating an environment where everyone feels heard, valued, and supported—because when people thrive, teams succeed.

Rather than the traditional ‘boss mentality,’ I prioritise teamwork, mental well-being, and emotional intelligence; empowering my team to be part of the decision-making process. A motivated and happy team is always more productive.

I also approach challenges with a mix of critical thinking, and collaboration, ensuring that people, processes, and outcomes align. This ability to lead with both heart and critical thinking is what makes women’s leadership style truly unique.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Alayande: I wouldn’t say a challenge per say, but there have been moments in my past roles, where I have entered certain rooms, and I had been looked down on, because I was a woman addressing a bunch of men.

Most times, once I start speaking and position myself as a solution provider to some of the issues they are faced with, they then become a lot more welcoming.

My advice to every woman out there who might find themselves in such positions, is to know yourself and be true to yourself, know your worth and be well prepared before addressing any audience.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Alayande: One moment that is most dear to me, that sealed my passion for Development work and leading in this space, was my first trip to Northern Nigeria several years back, on a project I was leading for my organisation in partnership with a Development Finance Institution.

I was able to see first-hand the power of financial inclusion in communities of hundreds of thousands of residents, that had no financial access, let alone opportunities for growth.

I was able to develop and implement an ecosystem model which provided a sustainable financial need leveraging on technology, where multiple stakeholders were pulled in, their buy-in sought, commitment secured, and ultimately real impact was achieved.

The same model had the potential to be replicated across other states, and seeing lives transformed was truly rewarding. A powerful lesson stuck with me for life – being selfless and prioritising others needs for growth, are key to being a true ‘Servant Leader’.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Alayande: My advice to every woman out there, is to know yourself and be true to yourself –never compromise on your value system, know your worth and be well prepared before stepping up and out.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Alayande: A Boss lady I most admire shared with my A-team at LSETF recently, that there is no ‘balancing’ at such, rather there is prioritising the right thing at the right time.

It’s important to prioritise what is important in every season you find yourself in, and know when to switch hats from being A Mother, A Wife to being A Boss Lady, A Soul Sister.

I will however add that you also need God’s grace on when and how to prioritise, and also when to delegate by leveraging on the right support system (whatever that looks like in your peculiar situations and roles, where the multiple hats are being interchanged) – Shout out to my Support System, who allow me to show up and show out each day, so help me oh Lord!

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Alayande: For me, ‘Accelerate Action’ is all about moving beyond talk and making real things happen. It’s about being intentional, making bold moves, and ensuring that progress isn’t just a discussion—it’s something we actively drive.

In my leadership, that means creating opportunities, removing barriers, and making sure people—especially women—have the support they need to succeed and are carried along for the ride and are prioritised always.

Whether it’s through mentorship, pushing for inclusivity, or driving meaningful change, I believe in taking action that truly makes a difference. Change doesn’t happen by waiting around—it happens by doing. And for me, leadership is about making sure those actions lead to real, lasting impact.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Alayande is also a member of WIMBIZ.

