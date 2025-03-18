Molade Adeniyi is the CEO of Teach For Nigeria. Before joining Teach For Nigeria, she served as the CEO of West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE) for nearly six years, focusing on equipping young people with essential skills and opportunities.

Her leadership at WAVE was marked by significant growth and impactful initiatives.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Adeniyi discusses her journey into leadership, the importance of mentorship and sponsorship for women, and how she is accelerating action to empower the next generation of female leaders.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Adeniyi: I started my career as an oncologist pharmacist working in the NHS alongside doctors and other healthcare professionals to manage the care of patients going through cancer.

As I grew in this role, I had the opportunity to work with some amazing women bosses who were mentors and coaches and allowed me to learn from them. I was really grateful to have been able to learn from them.

I stayed in healthcare and pharmacy for 14 years, working in different roles, and I was intentional about learning. I will always put myself forward for new projects or new opportunities.

It didn’t matter that it was extra work, I was hungry to learn, and this led me to learning about Finance, Human Resources, Admin, Procurement, Marketing, Communications, Public Speaking and much more (all rudiments of running a successful business).

I did not realise how much knowledge I had gleaned by just nominating myself to work within these departments when the opportunities arose until well after I left.

Fast forward to 15 years after I ventured into the world of work, I got headhunted to join an NGO as CEO. I remember reading the job description and telling myself all the reasons why the job was not for me – I was too young, I didn’t have enough experience, I had never worked in the development sector before, etc.

Thank God for my husband, who encouraged me to go for the opportunity and assured me that I could do it. I remember him saying that I hadn’t even tried yet and I was talking myself out of it. Whatever happened, the experience would be good for me (lesson – marry someone who will support you and propel you to greater things). I did get the role and months in, I realised that all the learning, volunteering, shadowing, putting myself up for projects, etc were all learning grounds which would ultimately set me up for success as CEO.

I still had a lot to learn but because, I already had an appetite for self-development and growth, I was prepared. Six years in, many milestones achieved, many challenges surmounted, mistakes made along the way and learning continues.

I currently lead Teach for Nigeria as CEO, a role that yet again, I was head hunted for. I believe that through dedication, resilience, hunger to learn and intentionality, you can achieve your goals.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Adeniyi: I have had the privilege and benefit of working with and being surrounded by women leaders who have and continue to inspire and empower me.

I have learnt a lot from their experiences, and I have seen some of the ways they do it.

Through talking about their wins, struggles, challenges, etc, this helps other women connect.

People would rather have a leader who is genuine and human, even if they make mistakes.

Through their life experiences – You learn a lot from people by watching how they lead.

Through how women interact with colleagues, work, etc is in itself a great way to inspire others. It’s a case of actions speak louder than words.

Mentorship – This could be one on one or group mentorship. This way you can learn from women leaders, dig deeper into areas of struggles or challenges and work together with a mentor to navigate these.

Women leaders can coach others and help them navigate their career through self-reflection and awareness.

Sponsorship – Women leaders can support other women through sponsorship. Holding their hands and bringing them into rooms that allow them to flourish, nominating other women for leadership positions and growth opportunities.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Adeniyi: Let me say here that we need both genders in leadership. This provides a great balance as you get the benefit of both genders, both ways of thinking and both perspectives.

Women tend to be more attentive to detail oriented, tend to lead with compassion and just have a finesse about the way they work. Bringing women into leadership ensures that organisations have full sight and are able to have great full field vision to lead to success for organisations.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Adeniyi: I have worked in both the pharmaceutical and educational sectors, and I have to say that I have not personally experienced challenges that are unique to women.

I am a natural go-getter and from a very young age was comfortable in rooms that has both men and women, so I never saw challenges but opportunities.

If I was to dig deep, I remember having a meeting with a CEO of an organisation who was a man, when I walked into his office, he looked up and asked where my boss was (he assumed I was the Executive Assistant). I walked confidently towards him, gave him a firm handshake and introduced myself. I could see the look on his face.

He apologised and we had a great discussion. I knew my onions and I was confident and competent to have the conversation, and we got the job done. We have grown to be good friends today.

Competence, confidence and maturity has always helped me overcome any perceived challenges.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Adeniyi: Leadership for me is about the ability to be able to support people to become the best version of themselves while I have the privilege of leading them. I do not take the opportunity to lead for granted and I count it a true honour to be able to do so.

The most rewarding moments are when people who have worked with me come back years after and talk about how working with me contributed to shaping their thinking and help them become better in how they do their jobs, think about themselves and grow generally.

Those are the priceless moments, and I ask myself, how can I support someone else to grow and be all that they can be.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Adeniyi: The only thing stopping you is yourself. If you tell yourself that you cannot do it, then you probably can’t but if you truly believe that you can and you work diligently, have a learning mindset, you are self-aware and understand the areas you need to work on, you remain humble enough to learn from others, you learn fast from your mistakes (and don’t make them again) and you tell yourself that you can, then you can achieve it.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Adeniyi: A strong support system is essential. Never hesitate to ask for help, and always nurture your relationships with family, friends, and even domestic staff—these are the people who can help lighten your load.

Prioritisation is also key. Identifying what must be done and when, allows for structured planning, whether through scheduling, setting reminders, or simply focusing on what truly matters while letting go of minor distractions.

Self-care is non-negotiable. To be effective, you need to be well-rested and in the right state of mind. I protect my personal time fiercely, ensuring I recharge so I can give my best in all areas of life.

As a woman of faith, prayer is my anchor. Committing my day and actions to God brings a sense of peace and clarity, helping me navigate the demands of leadership with balance and focus.

Lastly, learning to say no is crucial. Not every opportunity is meant for you, and discernment is necessary to determine which ones align with your goals.

Prioritisation makes it easier to confidently decline tasks or engagements that do not serve your purpose at a given time.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Adeniyi: I love the theme for this year! it goes beyond words and charges us to MOVE, to GO, to take ACTION. It’s a call for urgency, urging us to move quickly towards our goal of gender equality. The time is NOW.

As I reflect on this theme and leadership, it’s a call and a charge to support women to get into leadership positions.

Every day, I need to answer the question of how I am paying it forward and who is that 1,2,3 or more women that I am accelerating action on to move into leadership. That is the goal.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Adeniyi is also a member of WIMBIZ.

