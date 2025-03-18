The Rivers State House of Assembly crisis has remained in newspapers’ cover pages, with the Assembly’s serving notice of misconduct on Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.
The Daily Times reported the news under the headline, “R/ Assembly begins impeachment process on Fubara, deputy, for alleged gross misconduct.”
Tribune said, “Rivers Assembly lists 19 ‘sins’ of Fubara.”
The Sun reported that “Clock ticks for Fubara, deputy amid warning.”
According to Vanguard, “Assembly serves Gov Fubara, deputy notice of misconduct.”
“RVSG raises the alarm as impeachment stares
Fubara, deputy in the face,” Blueprint newspaper wrote.
Punch also reported that “Tension in Rivers as Assembly serves Fubara misconduct notice.”
Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported “El-Rufai accuses Uba Sani of siphoning LG funds to UK, South Africa.”
“Again, inflation eases to 23.18% in February,” The News Direct said.
According to The Hope, “Rainstorms wreak havoc in Akure.”
Leadership newspaper also reported “Political Parties, Stakeholders Want INEC Unbundled.”
“Nigeria-Brazil Sl.lb green project kicks off,” the Guardian reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
