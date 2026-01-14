The US government has suspended immigrant visa processing for Nigerians seeking to travel to the US, marking the latest in a series of travel restrictions targeting the country.

This means the US will temporarily stop accepting and processing immigration visa applications from Nigerians.

The suspension also affects Russia, Somalia, Brazil, Afghanistan, and a host of other countries.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that a memo from the US State Department showed that the Donald Trump administration is suspending visa processing for applicants from 75 countries in total.

The order was issued in November to tighten regulations on potential immigrants the administration deems likely to become “public charges” in the US.

The State Department spokesperson, Tommy Piggott, said, “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge in the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

The processing suspension will come into force on 21 January.

A week ago, the US introduced a travel policy that required Nigerians seeking to enter the United States on a B1/B2 visa to post bonds of up to $15,000.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the policy requiring Nigeria to post bonds will also take effect on 21 January.

Last month, the US barred entry for Nigerians seeking to enter the US as green card holders, or on B‑1, B‑2, B‑1/B‑2, F, M, and J visas.

The government cited high rates of visa overstays and insecurity as reasons for the restrictions.

It also instituted partial and full travel bans on several African, Latin American, and Asian countries.