Turkish police have detained 115 suspected members of the Islamic State extremist group in nationwide raids over alleged plans to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year period, state media reported on Thursday.

A total of 137 are sought for arrest, according to state broadcaster TRT. Turkey issued international arrest warrants for the remaining suspects at large, the report said.

The operation, led by Istanbul counterterrorism units, followed intelligence that IS-linked elements were planning strikes against non-Muslim individuals and holiday gatherings, TRT wrote.

Police seized pistols and documents during searches of multiple addresses.

Investigators said the suspects were in contact with operatives in active conflict zones, according to the report.

Turkey regularly carries out operations against alleged Islamic State (ISIL) networks operating in the country.

The group claimed responsibility for a 2017 attack on an Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s Eve celebrations that killed 39 people.

