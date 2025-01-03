The United States and Nigeria share a long history of collaboration in addressing security challenges, with airpower and intelligence cooperation becoming vital cornerstones of their bilateral relationship.

In 2024, Kenneth Ekman, AFRICOM’s Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programmes, played a pivotal role in strengthening these ties across West Africa, especially with Nigeria. As AFRICOM’s air force leader, the major general’s strategic diplomacy highlighted the shared goals of bolstering regional security and advancing mutual interests.

2024 was a year of significant air force engagements. Throughout 2024, Mr Ekman’s leadership facilitated meaningful dialogues with African air force leaders, including multiple visits to Nigeria. These visits showcase the United States’ commitment to building resilient security frameworks in partnership with African countries. One such landmark event was the US-facilitated Africa Partnership Flight, hosted by the Nigerian Air Force in Abuja on 4 November. This collaboration set the stage for an upcoming 2026 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response exercise, underscoring the growing synergy in military training and preparedness between the two countries.

Mr Ekman’s engagements also extended to other coastal West African countries, including Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire. These visits are examples of AFRICOM’s broader mission of fostering cooperative security frameworks. By working closely with regional leaders, Mr Ekman’s outreach emphasised tailored solutions that resonate with local priorities, ensuring that the benefits of these partnerships are equitably shared.

Last year, US-Nigeria security cooperation evolved. This US-Nigeria partnership evolution reflects the priorities of both countries in adapting to dynamic security challenges. In recent years, Nigeria’s leadership has sought to enhance its airpower and intelligence capacities, recognising their critical role in addressing threats such as terrorism and disaster response. This commitment was evident in the significant $997 million proposed sale of 12 AH-1Z ‘Viper’ attack helicopters. The deal included training, munitions, and maintenance support, aimed at fortifying Nigeria’s air-to-ground integration capabilities.

This agreement was in addition to prior milestones, such as the delivery of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in late 2021. These aircraft, equipped for precision strikes and reconnaissance, were aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s ability to execute targeted operations with minimal civilian harm – a testament to the US and Nigeria’s shared commitment to international humanitarian law. Nigerian Armed Forces were projected to spend $25 million of case funds to continue their Air-to-Ground integration programme.

The diplomacy Mr Ekman undertook in 2024 can be understood as strategic engagement precisely because his 2024 visits to West Africa were not mere ceremonial stops. They reflected AFRICOM’s integrated strategy to align American resources with African countries’ goals for robust air force capabilities. In his conversations with Nigerian officials, Mr Ekman demonstrated a deep understanding of the region’s challenges, advocating for sustainable solutions tailored to local needs.

Mr Ekman also brought attention to resilience—a quality he highlighted in a recent podcast discussing his leadership style. Referencing the Air Force’s Comprehensive Airman Fitness Model, he emphasised the importance of consistent habits in overcoming high-pressure situations. His “disagree and commit” approach resonated with the collaborative spirit required in international security partnerships, where diverse perspectives converge to tackle shared threats.

By October, President Joseph Biden had a call with Nigeria’s President Tinubu; a testament to this bilateral partnership. President Biden’s 29 October phone call with President Tinubu emphasises the strength of the US-Nigeria relationship.

Mr Biden extended condolences for recent flooding in northeastern Nigeria and commended Mr Tinubu’s leadership in securing the release of an American citizen. The discussion also highlighted the broader scope of collaboration, including the Bilateral Liaison Group on Illicit Finance and Cryptocurrencies and shared interests in reforming international organisations to amplify African voices. The White House confirms that this dialogue reinforced the importance of US support in addressing Nigeria’s security and economic priorities, paving the way for continued bilateral cooperation under the incoming Trump administration.

Airpower is playing an important role in regional security. Nigeria’s leadership recognises the strategic value of a well-equipped air force in countering terrorism and managing cross-border threats. Airpower – augmented by intelligence and surveillance – remains a critical component in addressing Boko Haram and other extremist groups. However, the narrative is not about dependence; it is about partnership. The Nigerian Air Force’s proactive role in hosting initiatives like the Africa Partnership Flight illustrates its commitment to regional stability and self-reliance.

The 4 November Africa Partnership Flight in Abuja was a key moment in this partnership, as Nigerian and American air force officials worked together and planned the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response flying exercise for 2026. This collaborative event alone, underscores the shared vision of addressing humanitarian challenges through innovative solutions and cross-border coordination.

As the countries start the new year, it is clear that a marker of progress in their relationship was set in 2024. The bilateral, air force security relationship between the US and Nigeria in 2024, led by Mr Ekman’s effective diplomacy, serves as a marker of the investments made by the American people for the Nigerian people. Through collaborative exercises, strategic equipment sales, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, the two countries continue to build a framework for enduring security and prosperity.

As Nigeria and the United States look ahead to 2025 and beyond, their bilateral security relationship stands as a testament to the power of mutual respect and shared objectives in addressing not only Nigerian and coastal West African challenges, but global security.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, D.C.-based geopolitical analyst and correspondent covering Congress, the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House, with expertise in foreign and defence policy. Follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe.

