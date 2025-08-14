Four bodies have been recovered from the Seine river just outside Paris, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Authorities have so far found no evidence linking the cases.

They noted that the location in Choisy-le-Roi where the bodies were found could be explained by the river’s conditions in that area.

The causes of death and the identities of the victims remain unknown, prosecutors in the suburb of Créteil said.

According to local media, all four victims were men.

Three were fully clothed, while one was found without trousers or underwear.

The report said the bodies had likely been in the water for several days.

The discoveries were reportedly prompted by a train passenger who spotted one of the corpses in the Seine and alerted the authorities.

Emergency services retrieved the bodies on Wednesday.

(dpa/NAN)