The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may address a possible ceasefire with Ukraine on Thursday, the state news agency, TASS, has reported.
According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Mr Putin is set to take questions from reporters with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, while the latter is on an official visit to Russia.
“Everything will depend on what reporters will ask,’’ Mr Peskov told TASS when asked whether Mr Putin would comment on issues beyond Minsk-Moscow relations.
During talks between US and Ukraine in Jeddah, a Saudi port city, on Tuesday, Ukrainian delegation expressed willingness to agree to an immediate 30-day comprehensive ceasefire if Russia would do the same.
The US administration then lifted the temporary halt on arms deliveries to Kiev in return to Ukraine’s gesture.
On Wednesday, MrPeskov said that Moscow would not publicly comment on the proposal discussed by the US and Ukraine until when it would know all the details.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz have promised to provide Moscow with all the information about the Jeddah negotiations.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a US delegation was on its way to Moscow.
Later, the White House announced that special envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Russia in a few days.
Mr Trump had also said that he would want to speak with Mr Putin by phone, soon.
