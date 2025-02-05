Today, reports of the federal government’s directive to clear a backlog of pensions dominated the headlines.

“FEC approves N758bn to clear pension liabilities,” Tribune reported.

The Point also reported the news under the headline, “FG approves N758bn bond to clear pension backlog.”

The Daily Independent also reported, “FG to raise N758bn bond to clear a backlog of pension liabilities.”

“FEC approves N758bn bond to settle pension backlog,” the News Direct reported.

Meanwhile, the Punch newspaper, under the headline, “Marketers may dump NNPCL as price war with Dangote rages,” reported that fuel marketers are ending their partnership with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and switching to the Dangote Refinery due to its lower fuel prices.

The report said some oil marketers are beginning to change the NNPCL logo on their filling stations as dealers dump the franchise deals with NNPCL due to stiff price competition.

Newspapers also reported that the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said citizens of developed countries come to Nigeria in search of quality health care.

ThisNigeria headline read, “US, UK citizens now seek medical care in Nigeria, says health minister, Pate.”

Vanguard reported that “Alarm, as cartels target teenage girls for organ harvesting.”

The Daily Sun’s cover page reported that “Gov Fintiri warns FG over hardship.”

The Daily Times, on the other hand, reported that “NiMet predicts early rainfall events in Nigeria.”

Other headlines include “Tinubu Has Taken Us Back To What We Know How To Do Best—Ododo,” an Independent newspaper reported.

Daily Trust newspaper said, “Uba Sani, El-Rufai differ over Tinubu.”

The Guardian said, “FG, NARD, CMDs, others bicker over state of health sector, ‘good’ ratings.”

The New Nigerian reported, “Kaduna residents groan as blackout enters day 3.”

“Inside Nigeria’s $10bn palm oil export,” Business Day reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

