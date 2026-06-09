The top prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has been suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The ICC governing body announced his suspension on Monday evening after its executive committee voted to refer the case to the court’s 125 member states. Mr Khan will remain suspended until the states decide on his future during a special session, which the ICC said will be held “as soon as possible.”

This decision is the latest development in the case that has been ongoing for two years.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Khan surfaced in 2024. A third party had reported his alleged misconduct with a female staff member to the ICC, triggering an investigation by the court’s Independent Oversight Mechanism (IOM). Mr Khan has been accused of non-consensual behaviour over an extended period. The case was, however, closed after the victim refused to participate, according to the BBC. This was heavily criticised.

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Mr Khan, who has been under US sanctions since 2024 for demanding the arrest of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, saw his travails compound after a second referral on the case was made in October 2024.

This time, the case was moved to the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) for a broader investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of authority.

The probe ran for nearly a year while the ICC was under intense pressure. By December 2025, the OIOS had produced over 5,000 pages of evidence and testimony, which were subsequently reviewed by a panel of three judges, who were tasked with advising on whether Mr Khan’s conduct constituted serious misconduct.

In 2025, he also took voluntary leave from the ICC to address the allegations, which he has repeatedly denied.

According to the BBC, Mr Khan’s lawyers have described the decision to suspend the prominent prosecutor as “unlawful, procedurally unfair and unsupported by evidence”

The lawyers previously declared that Mr Khan “categorically denies having harassed or mistreated any individual, or having misused his position or authority, or engaged in any conduct that could be interpreted as coercive, exploitative, or professionally inappropriate.”