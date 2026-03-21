As Nigeria fine-tune preparations for their upcoming international window, clarity is beginning to emerge around one of their key midfield engines. Frank Onyeka is on course to return, with Coventry City manager Frank Lampard offering a timely and positive update on the midfielder’s condition.

Onyeka had raised concerns after enduring a series of heavy challenges during Coventry’s defeat to Southampton FC at the CBS Arena. This outing left questions hanging over his availability for both club and country.

Yet, despite the uncertainty, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle kept faith in the 28-year-old, naming him in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the March friendlies against the Iran national football team and the Jordan national football team.

Recovery on track, return in sight

Speaking ahead of Coventry’s Championship clash with Swansea City AFC, Lampard provided reassurance that Onyeka’s situation is improving.

“He’s been in training,” Lampard told Coventry Telegraph, four words that carry weight for both club ambitions and national team expectations.

The update signals that Onyeka has resumed full sessions earlier in the week and could be in contention for selection at the Swansea.com Stadium, marking a swift turnaround from injury concern to match readiness.

A midfield engine Coventry can’t ignore

Since arriving on loan from Brentford FC during the winter transfer window, Onyeka has quickly embedded himself into Coventry’s system. His profile, defined by relentless pressing, ball recovery, and tactical discipline, has made him a central figure in Lampard’s setup.

In a Championship campaign where margins are tight and momentum is everything, Onyeka’s presence has provided balance and intensity in midfield, helping to drive Coventry’s push toward Premier League promotion.

His potential return against Swansea comes at a crucial moment, with the Sky Blues seeking to regain rhythm and strengthen their bid for automatic qualification.

Timely boost for Nigeria

Beyond club football, Onyeka’s recovery carries broader implications for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are set to face Iran and Jordan later this month in friendlies that will serve as both preparation and evaluation. With a squad blending experience and emerging talent, midfield stability remains a key area, and Onyeka’s role within that structure is increasingly significant.

His ability to shield the backline, disrupt opposition play, and sustain tempo makes him a valuable asset in transitional phases, particularly against technically disciplined opponents.

Momentum, timing, and opportunity

For Onyeka, the timing could not be more critical. A return to action at club level would not only reinforce his importance to Coventry’s promotion charge but also position him to arrive in the Super Eagles camp match-ready.

In a season defined by competition, both at club and international level, availability often becomes the first battle.

And for now, Onyeka appears to be winning it.