Right now this moment in history. President Tinubu embodies the Nigerian dream. He carries the weight of the sum total of the hopes and aspirations of a 230 million population. And that this historic visit is taking place now during his time as president speaks to his transformational leadership. The moment has found its man and history is made.

This week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will travel to the United Kingdom for what may prove to be one of the most consequential diplomatic engagements of his Presidency. It will be the first time a Nigerian leader will be berthing on the banks of the Thames on a State Visit in nearly four decades. Only very few such state visits in the past, by an African leader, have carried more symbolic and strategic weight.

In November 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat made a historic journey to Jerusalem, becoming the first Arab leader to set foot on Jewish soil since the biblical Exodus — when Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt. That moment was more than a diplomatic gesture; it signalled a strategic rethinking of a relationship defined for decades by history, suspicion, and conflict.

President Tinubu’s visit to London may not carry the drama of Sadat’s visit to Begin, but its implications for the future of UK–Africa relations could prove just as significant. At first glance, Nigeria–UK relations may appear familiar – two countries bound by history, language, legal traditions, and dense people-to-people ties. Yet, the significance of this visit lies not in nostalgia but in strategic renewal.

The agenda is forward-looking: investment, financial cooperation, technology partnerships, security coordination, education linkages, and diaspora engagement. But beyond the formal programme, the visit carries a deeper message: Nigeria and the United Kingdom are repositioning one of Africa’s most important bilateral relationships for a new global reality.

A Relationship Built on History

Few international partnerships between Africa and Europe carry the institutional depth of the Nigeria–United Kingdom relations. From the colonial administration to Nigeria’s independence in 1960 and through more than six decades of diplomatic engagement, the two nations have maintained enduring links across:

governance and legal systems

finance and banking

security cooperation

education and research

trade and migration

security

Today, more than ever, the human connection alone is immense. More than 300,000 Nigerians live in the United Kingdom, forming one of the largest African diaspora communities in Europe. Nigerian students also rank among the largest foreign student populations in British universities, strengthening the intellectual bridge between both societies.

The economic relationship is equally significant: Total bilateral trade in goods and services reached approximately £8 billion in the four quarters ending mid-2025, with UK exports to Nigeria valued at £5.6 billion and imports from Nigeria at £2.3 billion.

Nigeria’s exports to the UK are dominated by oil and gas products, while British exports to Nigeria include industrial machinery, refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and financial services. Despite these flows, the relationship still operates below its full potential.

Investment, Remittances and the Diaspora Economy

The financial ties between both countries extend far beyond trade. Nigeria remains one of the largest recipients of diaspora remittances globally, with inflows reaching about $21 billion in 2024, according to Central Bank estimates.

A significant share of these remittances originates from Nigerians resident in the United Kingdom, making the diaspora corridor one of the most important economic bridges between both countries. British investment has also played a long-standing role in Nigeria’s economy.

Major British-linked companies operate in Nigeria and recent data shows that the stock of UK foreign direct investment in Nigeria stood at about £385 million in 2023, highlighting the need to revitalise and scale investment flows between both economies.

This visit is, therefore, expected to focus heavily on unlocking new capital flows into Nigeria’s infrastructure, technology, energy and financial sectors.

Security Cooperation: Quiet But Significant

Security cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is one of the most substantive, though often understated, pillars of the bilateral relationship. For over three decades, British and Nigerian armed forces have collaborated on training, intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism strategy, and military professionalisation. Sandhurst for the Nigerian military is the Harvard of elite military training.

British military advisory teams have trained hundreds of Nigerian military personnel, including specialised counterterrorism and civil-military relations units within the Armed Forces of Nigeria. In recent years, this cooperation has deepened through the UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership, which focuses on:

counter-terrorism operations

counter-terrorist financing investigations

intelligence coordination

cyber-security cooperation

kidnapping response frameworks.

Under this framework, the United Kingdom has also supported the strengthening of Nigeria’s National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and assisted in developing the Multi-Agency Kidnap Fusion Cell, improving Nigeria’s ability to coordinate responses to security threats.

On the operational side, British military assistance has included:

the training of 150 Nigerian Special Forces personnel (“Panther” units) for counter-terrorism deployment

donation of counter-insurgency training facilities for the Nigerian Armed Forces

provision of counter-IED equipment and non-lethal military hardware to support operations against insurgent groups.

These efforts reflect a shared recognition that West African stability is inseparable from Nigeria’s internal security, and that both nations benefit from strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to confront terrorism, organised crime, and regional instability.

As insecurity in the Sahel increasingly spills southward, security cooperation is likely to feature prominently in President Tinubu’s discussions in London.

The First Major Visit in Nearly Four Decades

Diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and the United Kingdom have remained active over the years, but a formal state-level engagement of this scale by a Nigerian leader in London has not occurred in nearly four decades.

The last comparable high-profile engagement dates back to the late 1980s during the era of military leadership, making President Tinubu’s visit the first opportunity in almost 37 years to redefine the relationship at the highest strategic level.

That passage of time itself explains why a reset is necessary. The world has changed. Britain has redefined its global posture following Brexit, seeking deeper economic partnerships beyond Europe.

Nigeria, meanwhile, is undergoing its own transformation under President Tinubu’s structural reform programme, aimed at stabilising the macroeconomy and restoring investor confidence.

President Tinubu’s Reform Narrative

President Tinubu arrives in London at a time when Nigeria is implementing its most significant economic reforms in decades. Exchange-rate unification, fiscal restructuring, tax reforms, and subsidy removal are gradually repositioning Nigeria’s economic fundamentals.

These reforms are designed to restore credibility, attract investment, and strengthen macroeconomic stability. For partners such as the United Kingdom, the message is clear: Nigeria is not simply seeking aid. We are seeking investment, technology transfer, and mutually beneficial economic partnerships.

The Bigger Picture

The deeper significance of this visit lies in what it signals about the future of Nigeria’s diplomacy. Nigeria is no longer content to maintain relationships defined only by history. It is seeking partnerships defined by strategy, investment, and shared responsibility in shaping global narratives.

The United Kingdom, for its part, must also decide the nature of its engagement with Africa’s largest democracy. And to booth, one of Africa’s largest economy. For too long, London has sometimes appeared a detached observer when contentious narratives about Nigeria surface in global discourse — despite possessing perhaps the deepest institutional understanding of the country among Western partners.

Moments such as the recent international debate around allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria illustrate how a measured and informed voice from the United Kingdom could have helped calm tensions at the time, rather than allow speculation to shape perception.

A renewed partnership should therefore mean something more than trade statistics and diplomatic visits. It should mean engagement, candour, and strategic alignment.

When President Tinubu arrives in London on Tuesday, he is not simply visiting a former colonial capital. He is engaging a nation whose financial markets, diaspora networks, universities, and security institutions remain deeply intertwined with Nigeria’s own trajectory.

During Mr President’s last outing to Türkiye, the metaphor was clear: Nigeria was choosing a corridor to global markets. In London, the metaphor is different. If Türkiye represents a corridor between continents, the United Kingdom represents a gateway into the world’s financial, technological, and diplomatic ecosystems.

Right now this moment in history. President Tinubu embodies the Nigerian dream. He carries the weight of the sum total of the hopes and aspirations of a 230 million population. And that this historic visit is taking place now during his time as president speaks to his transformational leadership. The moment has found its man and history is made.

And the task before both countries now is simple – to ensure that the bridge built by history becomes a highway to the future.

Sunday Dare is the special adviser on Media and Communication to Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.