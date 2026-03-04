The US Embassy in Nigeria has cancelled all visa appointments scheduled for Wednesday over concerns of a high potential for protest linked to the US-Israel war on Iran.

The mission announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the US Embassy in Abuja has cancelled all visa appointments on Wednesday,” it said.

The mission also advised US citizens in the country to remain in their residences throughout the day, warning that the protest might turn violent.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have been staging protests since Sunday against the US and Israel launched an unprovoked on Iran.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Shia group, under the leadership of Ibrahim Zakzaky, has staged street demonstrations in Lagos, Niger, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano.

In its notice, the US embassy stated that previous protests reportedly resulted in clashes between demonstrators and Nigerian security forces.

It urged Americans to avoid areas where protests are taking place, steer clear of crowds, and exercise caution if they find themselves near large gatherings.

It also urged them to monitor local media for updates, “be aware of their surroundings, and keep a low profile.”

Additional safety recommendations include: reviewing personal security plans, “keeping mobile phones fully charged, carrying proper identification, and staying alert in public spaces such as shopping centres, movie theatres, and places of worship.”

The embassy further advised residents to familiarise themselves with emergency exits in buildings and to vary travel routes and times to reduce predictability.