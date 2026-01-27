Amidst the possibility of a US attack on Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared that it will not allow its airspace and territory to be used for any military action against Iran.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, the UAE Foreign Ministry said it would also not provide logistical support for this action.

The country stressed that it is committed to preventing its airspace, territory, or waters from being used for any hostile actions and urged dialogue and adherence to international law.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard.

“The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s belief that dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises, underscoring the UAE’s approach of resolving disputes through diplomatic means,” the statement read.

The UAE is a major US ally in the Middle East and hosts the US Al Dhafra Air Base which houses over 3,500 American soldiers. Other US allies in the region, like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are believed to have shared similar concerns as the UAE although theirs were not made public.

Tension between the US and Iran has heightened since anti-government protests occurred earlier this month.

Over 2,000 people have been killed during the protests. While human rights groups blamed the government for the killings and accused government forces of shooting unarmed protesters, the Iranian government accused the US and Israel of of using spies to infiltrate the protest and carry out killings and destruction of properties.

Mr Trump had earlier threatened to have the US military intervene militarily if Iranian authorities violently suppress and kill protesters.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Trump said the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go” and that if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States of America will come to their rescue.”

Meanwhile, aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying destroyers were reported to have arrived in the Indian Ocean on Friday.

CNN reported that the carrier is en route to the Gulf of Oman in anticipation of a US attack on Iran.

President Donald Trump also disclosed, on Saturday, that a US naval force is moving toward the Middle East, saying Washington is closely watching developments in Iran.

The administration has also stated that all options, including military action, are under consideration as the US and Israel push for political change in Tehran, in violation of international law.

However, Iran responded strongly to this threat, warning that it would retaliate against any attack.