The US government has barred Iranian officials attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly from shopping in New York.

The restrictions on the Iranian officials were described by the State Department as “maximum pressure” on the Middle Eastern country.

The Guardian reports that, with the restrictions, the visiting officials are unable to buy anything valued at above $1,000.

The restriction affects a range of items including electronics, fountain pens, watches, and bulk household goods.

Vehicles worth more than $60,000 were also listed as luxury groups barred from purchase by the officials.

“We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its clerical elites to have a shopping spree in New York while the Iranian people endure poverty, crumbling infrastructure, and dire shortages of water and electricity,” Thomas Pigott, the State Department spokesperson, said.

The US also barred Iranian diplomats and other officials from visiting popular retail stores in the city, including Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Officials who need to make such purchases would now have to seek permission from the State Department to buy what it classifies as “luxury goods.”

In an effort to cripple Iran’s nuclear programme, the US has hit the country with sanctions, some of which affect good imports and oil exports.

In July, it also dropped a 30,000-pound bomb on Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in support of Israel’s attack on the country’s state capital, Tehran, in July.

The war between Israel and Tehran lasted 12 days and led to the death of over 600 people in Iran.