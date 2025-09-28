The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently rein in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), accusing its leadership of overstepping its mandate and attempting to undermine the historic gains of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

In a strongly worded statement in Abuja by Obi-Dede Wonder on behalf of PTD elders, the drivers dismissed PENGASSAN’s recent threat of industrial action in the downstream sector, describing it as “empty, mischievous and irrelevant.”

The statement urged Nigerians and industry stakeholders to ignore PENGASSAN’s “lies, innuendos and propaganda,” insisting that there was no unjust termination of 800 Nigerian workers at the Refinery as claimed.

“PENGASSAN’s lamentation that Dangote sacked qualified Nigerians and replaced them with over 2,000 Indians—many allegedly without valid immigration papers—is not only false but a shameful blackmail tactic. Since when did PENGASSAN assume the role of immigration authorities to profile foreigners in Nigeria?” PTD queried.

According to PTD, Dangote Refinery has been transparent in its clarification that what took place was an internal reorganisation aimed at strengthening operations and addressing repeated sabotage attempts within the multi-billion-dollar facility.

The drivers emphasised that, contrary to PENGASSAN’s claims, more than 3,000 Nigerians remain gainfully employed at the Refinery, even after the reorganisation.

“It is the constitutional right of any employer, including Dangote Refinery, to hire or disengage workers where necessary, especially when activities or compromises threaten efficiency, safety, or national energy security. This is in full alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as anchored in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” the statement read.

The PTD further accused PENGASSAN and NUPENG of “thriving on outdated tactics of extortion through unjustifiable check-off dues” while undermining Nigeria’s strategic interests.

The statement continued:

“We call on Nigerians to resist the antics of these economic saboteurs. PENGASSAN and its cohorts must stop exploiting the workforce to satisfy narrow pecuniary fantasies at the expense of national priorities. All relevant stakeholders must rise now and shame them.”

Reiterating support for Dangote Refinery, PTD commended the management for vigilance in identifying and tackling acts of sabotage, stressing that the facility remains a strategic national asset critical to energy security, industrial stability, and thousands of livelihoods across Nigeria and Africa.

“We stand firmly with the management of Dangote Refinery. Its decisions are in the best interest of the company and the nation. Protecting this landmark investment means protecting jobs, lives, and Nigeria’s future. We urge President Tinubu, the National Assembly, security agencies—including the Police, DSS, and NSCDC—to rise to the occasion and shield this refinery from the antics of subsidy thieves and their stranded surrogates,” PTD declared.

The drivers also commended the Dangote Refinery for reaffirming its commitment to internationally accepted labour standards, including respect for workers’ right to freely decide union membership without interference.

The Dangote Refinery had earlier explained that its workforce audit and reorganisation exercise was a preventive measure designed to safeguard safety, transparency, and long-term stability of its operations.