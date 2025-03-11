The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday said that 337 drones were shot down overnight in what is believed to be the largest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia this year.

The ministry said 91 drones were shot down in the Moscow region alone, state news agency TASS reported.

Another 126 drones were destroyed over the Kursk region and 38 over the Bryansk region, both of which border Ukraine.

Russian officials said at least one person had been killed and three others injured in Moscow.

In the Moscow district of Ramenskoye, drone debris damaged at least seven apartments, prompting the evacuation of 12 people, including three children, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said.

The information could not be independently verified.

Earlier, the Russian aviation authority temporarily halted take-offs and landings at Moscow’s main airports Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky, citing security concerns.

The air traffic restrictions have also affected the airport in Nizhny Novgorod, located more than 400 kilometres east of Moscow.

Restrictions like these are frequently enforced at Russian airports following drone attacks from Ukraine.

The activation of Russia’s air defence systems often results in temporary halts to take-offs and landings.

For more than three years, Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s invasion with Western support.

It has repeatedly targeted sites within Russia as part of its ongoing defence efforts.

(dpa/NAN)

