The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday said that 337 drones were shot down overnight in what is believed to be the largest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia this year.
The ministry said 91 drones were shot down in the Moscow region alone, state news agency TASS reported.
Another 126 drones were destroyed over the Kursk region and 38 over the Bryansk region, both of which border Ukraine.
Russian officials said at least one person had been killed and three others injured in Moscow.
|
In the Moscow district of Ramenskoye, drone debris damaged at least seven apartments, prompting the evacuation of 12 people, including three children, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said.
The information could not be independently verified.
Earlier, the Russian aviation authority temporarily halted take-offs and landings at Moscow’s main airports Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky, citing security concerns.
The air traffic restrictions have also affected the airport in Nizhny Novgorod, located more than 400 kilometres east of Moscow.
READ ALSO: Israel, Hamas must ensure Gaza ceasefire holds – UN Human Rights Council
Restrictions like these are frequently enforced at Russian airports following drone attacks from Ukraine.
The activation of Russia’s air defence systems often results in temporary halts to take-offs and landings.
For more than three years, Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s invasion with Western support.
It has repeatedly targeted sites within Russia as part of its ongoing defence efforts.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999