Workers dismantling a collapsed bridge over the Elbe River in the eastern German city of Dresden have once again found what appears to be an unexploded World War II-era bomb.

This is according to the authorities’ report on Tuesday.

The area around the Carola Bridge has been cordoned off as bomb disposal specialists investigate the discovery, a police spokeswoman said.

Another 250-kilogramme bomb was discovered on Monday during excavation work on the bridge, but according to police, it was determined to have no detonator and not be dangerous.

An earlier bomb discovery during work at the collapsed bridge led authorities to evacuate significant parts of Dresden’s city centre.

Unexploded bombs are still routinely found during construction work in cities across Germany that were heavily bombed during World War II, even 80 years after the end of conflict.

Dresden was bombed several times, including a massive series of Allied air raids on 13 and 14 February, 1945, during which the city was heavily destroyed by US and British bombers.

Estimates of the casualties during the raid varied, but as many as 25,000 people were believed to have lost their lives in the February 1945 bombing of Dresden.

(dpa/NAN)

