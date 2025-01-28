Today, reports of the Lagos deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, assuming the role of speaker of the State House following Mudashiru Obasa’s impeachment made headlines.

Two weeks ago, lawmakers had voted to oust Mr Obasa over allegations of misconduct and financial misappropriation.

Mrs Meranda, formerly the Deputy Speaker, was then elected Speaker.

“Speakership controversy: Obasa remains absent, as Meranda moves into Speaker’s office,” Nigerian News Direct reported.

Amebo Newspaper reported, “Meranda takes over Lagos Speaker’s office.”

“Obasa absent from plenary as Meranda, lawmakers display united front,” Salient Times reported.

“Your removal was proper, Ex-Lagos speaker tells Obasa,” the Daily Independent headline read.

EU’s admonition to ECOWAS on handling its internal crisis also made headlines.

“EU tells ECOWAS: Find new ways to coexist with Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger,” The Guardian reported.

A Blueprint headline read, “Why ECOWAS should rethink engagement with B/Faso, Mali, Niger – EU.”

A major headline on the Daily Trust cover page read, “Atiku: Nigeria on verge of losing democracy.”

The Sun newspaper also reported “how Ooni settled Afe Babalola, Farotimi rift.”

“Three NSCDC Officials Arrested For Supplying Ammunitions To Terrorists In Oyo – DSS,” Platform Times reported.

“2027: I’m not in coalition against Tinubu, APC, says Peter Obi,” the Hope Newspaper wrote on its cover page.

Other major headlines are; “Fubura meets Bala in Bauchi admidst face off with Wike,” The Times reported.

Vanguard reported, “HUNGER IN THE LAND: How price of rice rose from N2,500 in 2000 to N105,000 in 2024.”

“CATHOLIC BISHOPS TO FG: Nigeria’s poverty, insecurity worsening,” the paper also reported.

The Guardian reported that “US aid suspension may cost Nigeria in health funding, others yearly.”

“Afenifere, CAN, others oppose push for Sharia in West,” a Punch headline read.

“Life after presidency: Ex-President Buhari says he now feeds from rental income,” Liberty Newspaper reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

