With hearts heavy with grief, we honour and remember the beautiful soul of our beloved son, brother, and father, Oluwakayode Solomon Ojewale, who tragically passed away on 6 July, 2024, at the age of 40. His untimely death has left an indescribable void in our lives, and the pain of his absence is something we carry with us every day. Friday, 17 January, 2025 would have been Kayode’s 41st on earth!

It has been over six months since you left us, and every day feels like eternity without you. I find myself searching for available words to express the depths of the pain and sorrow we’re enduring. The world feels different now, quieter in a way that makes your absence painfully loud.

We never imagined we’d have to say goodbye to you so soon, not at 40, not in the prime of your life, with so much still to offer. But life has a way of surprising us with harsh realities, and now we must learn to live with this deep ache in our hearts.

I think back to the memories we shared, and it’s hard to grasp that those moments are now forever in the past. We fought, we laughed, we shared secrets and dreams. You were my brother, my confidant, and even in the tough times, I always knew that you were there to offer those soothing words to me, just as I was there for you.

You had this gift of bringing light into any room you entered, always with that genuine smile, full of warmth and kindness. Even though our lives were sometimes busy, with our own jobs and responsibilities, I could always count on you to be just a call away at any time of the day.

Oluwakayode, known to us all as Kayode, was a man whose warmth, kindness, and generosity touched everyone he encountered. As a son, brother, father, husband, and friend, his love and dedication to his family were unparalleled. His presence was a constant source of joy and comfort, a beacon of light to those fortunate enough to know him.

I will remind the world of the incredible person you were. Though our time together was far too short, the impact you had on all of us will last a lifetime. The love you gave, the lessons you taught, and the faith you lived by will continue to echo in our lives.

He was deeply loved by his immediate family — his parents, siblings, and extended family — who will forever cherish the countless memories of laughter, support, and unconditional love. He was a caring and loving brother, a protector, and a confidant. His relationship with his family was a true reflection of the bond he held so dear to his heart.

Beyond his immediate family, Kayode’s affection and care extended to his church, family, friends, and colleagues. He was known for his deep faith, and his commitment to the church was evident in his actions, whether through service, prayer, or offering a listening ear to those in need. He had a way of making everyone feel seen, heard, and valued. His church community in Lagos will forever remember him as a man who lived his life with purpose and compassion.

Kayode’s colleagues at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were truly blessed to have worked alongside such a dedicated and compassionate soul. His unwavering professionalism, paired with the warmth and camaraderie he brought to the workplace, left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working with him. The impact he had on his coworkers cannot be measured, and his absence is felt deeply by each of them. But it wasn’t just at work where his light shone brightly. His college friends — Hammed, Fisayo, Yemi, Sunday, and so many others — speak with such admiration and love for the incredible person he was. Their words of praise echo the same kindness and generosity that defined his life. Kayode touched every life he encountered, leaving behind a legacy of love, loyalty, and unforgettable memories.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking aspect of his untimely passing is the fact that his son, Oluwalonimi, who is almost a year old, will never experience the unparalleled love and affection of his father. As we watch his son grow, we are reminded of all the milestones and moments of joy that Kayode will not be there to witness. It is a sorrow that words cannot fully express, knowing that his son will have to grow up without the nurturing presence of his dad.

Life has not been the same since Kayode’s departure. The world feels dimmer without his infectious smile, his reassuring words, and his comforting embrace. His absence has created a void that can never be filled.

Yet, as we mourn, we also find solace in the love he gave us and the memories we shared. We carry his spirit with us every day, knowing that though he is no longer physically with us, his love and legacy live on in our hearts.

I am proud of you, Kayode. Proud of the man you became, proud of the father you were, proud of the Christian example you set. You fought the good fight, and now you rest in the arms of a loving God, waiting for us to join you one day. Until that day comes, know that I love you, and I miss you deeply. And though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that you are at peace.

As we remember Oluwakayode Solomon Ojewale, we celebrate the life he lived and the love he shared. We are grateful for the time we had with him and for the lessons he imparted through his kindness, humility, and unwavering devotion to those he loved.

Rest in peace, dear Kayode. You will forever be missed, but never forgotten. Rest in God’s eternal love, and may your soul continue to shine brightly, lighting the way for all of us who remain. I will carry your memory with me forever, and I will hold on to the hope of seeing you again one day.

With all my love, always,

Olanrewaju Ojewale is Kayode’s elder brother.

