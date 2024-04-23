French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza during his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Macron expressed his solidarity with the Israeli people following the attack launched by Iran against Israel on the night of April 13-14, according to a French presidency statement.

The French president “reiterated his firm opposition to an Israeli offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza, which would only aggravate an already catastrophic situation in Gaza and increase the risks of escalation.”

He also spoke of the absolute urgency of guaranteeing a massive influx of humanitarian aid through all access points to the Gaza Strip and emphasised France’s priority of an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Mr Macron reiterated that the two-state solution is the only way to ensure lasting peace in the Middle East.

On the same day, he spoke with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the phone to discuss the Middle East situation.

(NAN)

