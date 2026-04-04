FIFA expanded the World Cup to 48 teams. Nigeria still couldn’t qualify.

Not after stumbling against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda, and South Africa. Not after FIFA and CAF invented convoluted, kangaroo-style lifelines to drag the Super Eagles through. Still, they failed.

Then came the foolhardy petition, a desperate, comical move that finally exposed Nigerian football administrators as utterly unschooled.

So here we are. A bigger tournament, more slots, and lower standards, but Nigeria’s Super Eagles players will still be watching from home.

The same old story of indecision, ignorance, and collective inefficiency. But this time, the excuses have run out. This time, the world saw clearly: the only thing smaller than the competition was the men running the game in Nigeria.

Welcome to the discussion on why the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Sports Commission cannot correct what has gone horribly wrong with our football.

The degeneration did not start yesterday. As far back as 1995, people with foresight sensed the decline. To understand how to fix the present, we must look at the past, specifically between the 1994 and 1996 national teams, and compare Nigeria’s trajectory with that of failed giants like Italy and rising stars like Iceland.

The golden blueprint: 1993 to 1996

Why were the 1994 Nations Cup and World Cup teams, and the 1996 Olympic gold-winning “Dream Team,” so successful?

Let’s do a quick analysis.

The starting 11 at the 1994 World Cup against Bulgaria: Peter Rufai, Austin Eguavoen, Chidi Nwanu, Uche Okechukwu, Ben Iroha, Sunday Oliseh, Samson Siasia, Finidi George, Emmanuel Amunike, Daniel Amokachi, Rashidi Yekini.

Subs: Alloy Agu, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Uche Okafor, Stephen Keshi, Michael Emenalo, Thompson Oliha, Mutiu Adepoju, Emeka Ezeugo, Austin Okocha, Efan Ekoku, Victor Ikpeba.

The starting 11 for the Olympic Games final against Argentina: Dosu Joseph, Uche Okechukwu, Taribo West, Celestine Babayaro, Mobi Oparaku, Sunday Oliseh, Jay-Jay Okocha, Tijani Babangida, Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Nwankwo Kanu.

Subs: Emmanuel Babayaro, Abiodun Baruwa, Patrick Ndubisi Ndah, Kingsley Obiekwu, Abiodun Obafemi, Teslim Fatusi, Garba Lawal, Wilson Oruma, Emmanuel Amunike, Patrick Pascal, Jonathan Akpoborie.

Of the 44 players listed between the World Cup squad that faced Bulgaria and the Olympic finalists that defeated Argentina, only one—Efan Ekoku—was born outside Nigeria. Let that sink in.

Now look at the starting 11 against DR Congo on 16 November:

Stanley Nwabili, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Fredrick, Wilfred Ndidi, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen.

Only two, goalkeeper Nwabili and young defender Fredrick, have a local league club on their CVs. The likes of Ajayi, Bassey, Iwobi, and Lookman were not even born in Nigeria. As for Ndidi, Sanusi, Onyeka, Chukwueze, and Osimhen, they were all discovered via the U-17 setup and promptly shipped off to foreign clubs before ever truly seasoning their craft at home.

In other words, the domestic league contributed almost nothing to the current starting eleven. And it shows.

But going back to that golden phase between 1993 and 1996, the greatest phase of Nigerian football, the players who made it happen, Yekini, Okocha, Kanu, Oliseh, and Amunike, were schooled in their football basics in the local league before making their way to Europe. They were products of a functional domestic system that started with the Principals Cup, a tournament for secondary schools. They learned how to compete on the dusty pitches of Ibadan, Lagos, and Port Harcourt before dazzling the world.

This is not an argument against foreign-born players of Nigerian descent; it is a warning that relying solely on the diaspora will not take Nigeria to the Promised Land. The current model, scrambling to cap-tie English-born youngsters while the domestic league rots, is a house built on sand.

The Italy parallel: What happens when the league fails?

Nigeria is not alone in this crisis. Look at Italy. The four-time World Champions have now failed to qualify for three consecutive World Cups (2018, 2022, and 2026). On the surface, Italy’s problem is different from Nigeria’s—they have infrastructure and history. But the root cause is the same: the collapse of the domestic league as a talent factory.

In the 1980s and 90s, Serie A was the best league in the world. It produced legends like Del Piero, Totti, and Maldini. Today, Serie A has become a retirement destination for ageing stars like 40-year-old Luka Modrić. The level has dropped, and there is a trickle-down effect on the national team. Juventus, once the backbone of the Azzurri, no longer dominates, and the league lacks the intensity to produce world-beaters.

When last did a team from Serie A win the UEFA Champions League? 2010, by Inter Milan. Is it a coincidence they have now missed three consecutive World Cups?

Italy’s plight mirrors Nigeria’s. Just as Serie A can no longer produce a generation of Tottis, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) can no longer produce a generation of Okochas. Former Super Eagles winger Tijani Babangida noted that the “quality of Nigeria’s domestic league has dropped over the years,” which is why foreign-based players dominate the national team. When your league is weak, your national team is a fraud.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi told talkSPORT: “The people at the NFF, they should all resign. They have to resign because it’s the second time it’s happened. It’s a disaster. It’s a disaster.” Even though the Gusau-led NFF apologised, they admitted the Federal Government committed significant resources to ensure qualification.

Part of the apology read: “The NFF, the technical crew, and the players understand the gravity of this moment. We understand the expectations Nigerians rightly hold. We understand the passion and sacrifice of a country that has always stood firmly behind its team, through triumphs and trials. And we recognise that our collective effort did not deliver the outcome this nation deserved.

“Throughout the long journey of this qualification campaign, we were privileged to receive enormous support from the Federal Government through the National Sports Commission; the National Assembly; key ministries, departments, and agencies; our diplomatic missions; the media; and, above all, the passionate fans whose devotion remains unmatched anywhere in the world.”

The exact amount wasted will not be disclosed. The number of officials who enjoyed the largesse will most probably continue in office, and the cycle repeats itself.

In Italy, both the federation boss (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, and the interim coach, Gennaro Gattuso, have resigned following their failure to qualify. In Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau is likely to seek re-election in September.

The Fulcrum of Success: Local Leagues as Engines

The countries that consistently overachieve, the ones with small populations but big hearts, prove that the local league is the fulcrum of success. Consider Iceland. They did not qualify for the World Cup by accident. In the mid-1990s, they started building domed stadiums to beat the cold. They invested in coaches, producing 180 UEFA A-licensed coaches by 2016. Crucially, their domestic league structure was revamped to focus on quality coaching at the grassroots.

Similarly, Cape Verde, the second smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup, shows what happens when you prioritise structure. They utilised FIFA Forward funding to build artificial pitches and renovate stadiums on Santiago Island. The result? This resulted in a cohesive team with a distinct identity, rather than a mere assemblage of disparate talents.

In Nigeria, we have done the opposite. According to a 2025 analysis by Victor Agozirim Ukpai and Boluwatife Daniel-Adebayo, published in Punch, the NFF has become “a symbol of everything wrong with our football.”

They wrote: “Football in Nigeria has become less about development and more about survival of egos, survival of interests, and survival of those who see the game not as a passion but as a profit centre. Instead of building from the grassroots, nurturing young players, developing coaches, improving facilities, and strengthening our local league, we have watched as short-termism has become the order of the day.”

Indeed, the lack of investment has broken the pipeline, affecting the foundation, the local league, and academies.

The Long Road Back

A famous phrase reads: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

The solution is uncomfortable but simple. We must stop recycling the same failed administrators. We must stop treating the national team as a political slush fund. We must invest in the NPFL not as a charity, but as a business.

Football in Nigeria has become less about development and more about the survival of egos. We cannot keep quiet while the game that unites us dies slowly. We owe it to the next generation, the kids still playing barefoot on dusty pitches, dreaming of wearing the green-white-green, to rebuild the domestic structure. Until the Nigerian league can produce the next Yekini, the cycle of missing World Cups will not end. It will only get worse.