At least 11 persons have been killed and more than 50 houses destroyed in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, was reportedly carried out by hoodlums suspected to be on a reprisal mission over the alleged killing of two of their kinsmen.

Police authorities said the violence affected Akyawa and Udege Kasa communities, where 11 people were confirmed dead, about 50 houses burnt in Akyawa and two houses destroyed in Udege Kasa.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

“The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day, involved hoodlums suspected to have carried out a reprisal attack over the alleged killing of two of their kinsmen,” Mr Nansel said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, visited the affected communities on 3 April and expressed deep sorrow over the killings and destruction.

“CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed commiserated with the families of the deceased and the entire community, assuring them of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that justice is served,” Mr Nansel stated.

According to the police, the commissioner has ordered an intensive manhunt for those responsible for the attack.

“In response, the Commissioner of Police has directed tactical teams and investigative units to ensure the prompt identification, arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of this heinous act,” he said.

Mr Nansel added that security has been reinforced in the affected areas through joint operations involving the police, military and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“To prevent any further breakdown of law and order, the Commissioner of Police has also directed the immediate reinforcement and sustained deployment of police personnel, in synergy with the military and the NSCDC, to provide adequate security and restore lasting peace,” he said.

He noted that a stakeholders’ meeting was held during the visit, where residents were urged to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

“The Command reassures members of the public that normalcy has been restored to the affected communities, while proactive measures are in place to prevent any recurrence of violence,” he added.

However, local accounts suggest the casualty figure may be higher. The lawmaker representing Udege/Loko constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Onarigu Onah, said about 15 persons were killed, with several others still missing.

Mr Onah, who visited the affected communities, including Udege Kasa, Odeni Gida, Akyewa and Agwan Ogiri, on Friday for an on-the-spot assessment, described the attack as “unacceptable and very condemnable.”

“The recent attack led to the death of about 15 people, while some others are still missing,” he said.

He added that houses, vehicles, motorcycles, food items and other valuables were destroyed during the attack.

The lawmaker condoled with the victims and assured residents of efforts to improve security in the area.

“I will join hands with the Local Government Chairman and other stakeholders to ensure that the safety of lives and property is guaranteed,” he said.

Also speaking during the visit, the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mohammed Ahmed, who was present alongside other officials, pledged to work with security agencies to restore peace in the affected communities.

Residents, while receiving the delegation, appealed for increased security presence to enable displaced persons return to their homes and resume normal activities.

They also urged the lawmaker to raise the matter at the state assembly to attract urgent government intervention.

The attack in Nasarawa comes days after a similar incident in neighbouring Plateau State, where gunmen killed at least 28 people, including students and staff of the University of Jos, at a busy junction on 29 March.

Security analysts say the recurring attacks in parts of North-central Nigeria highlight the persistence of communal tensions and reprisal violence, often linked to disputes involving local communities.

They have called for proactive intelligence gathering, conflict resolution mechanisms and sustained security deployment to prevent further escalation.

As investigations continue, authorities say efforts are underway to track down the attackers and prevent a recurrence of the violence in the affected communities.