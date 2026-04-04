Finally, as mentioned earlier, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) defined the strong person not as one who throws others to the ground, but as “the one who controls himself when he is angry.” Violence is often a symptom of weakness and lack of self-control.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the All-Knowing, All-Wise, ever Compassionate and Merciful towards His oppressed servants, and ever Mighty against the wrongdoers with a painful punishment. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship but Allah, alone without partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger, the noble Prophet. May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him, his family, and all his Companions. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that peace is something that lives amongst us all but only a few have the ability to experience it in its entirety. It is a common misconception to think of peace as a natural occurrence. To be peaceful, one must invite peace into their life. In a world full of chaos and distractions, it is extremely important to practice this phenomenon and integrate it into your daily lifestyle. No doubt, Islam is a religion that promotes the principle of spreading peace across all realms of life so that one may be tranquil in their health, their wealth, the relationships they encounter and in their overall happiness.

Did you know that the word “Islam” is derived from the Arabic root “s-l-m”, which is closely related to “salam,” meaning peace. This profound connection isn’t coincidental; it showcases that the religion is structured to promote peace both internally and externally.

The Qur’an consists of several verses that encourage reconciliation, forgiveness, and kindness toward others. It teaches that peace in Islam is not just about the absence of conflict but also a state of wellbeing that promotes justice for oneself and others, tenderness when dealing with communities, and internal spiritual tranquillity.

Allah the Most High says:

“And Allah invites to the Home of Peace and guides whom He wills to a straight path.” [Qur’an, 10:25]

This Qur’anic verse highlights Allah’s direct invitation to a life and afterlife rooted in peace. The path of Islam as a religion of peace isn’t limited to personal piety, it extends to the ways Muslim believers interact with their communities and the wider world.

To truly understand the role of peace in Islam, one must look at the life and teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Often referred to as “Rahmatan lil Alamin”, a mercy to the worlds. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was a living and breathing spirit of peace in times of great turmoil. His conduct, even toward enemies, was marked by patience, forgiveness, and dignity.

One example of the Prophet Muhammad’s teaching on peace is the Treaty of Hudaibiyyah. Despite facing injustice and opposition, the Prophet agreed to terms that seemed disadvantageous to the Muslim believers, all in the interest of preventing bloodshed and promoting reconciliation and peace. His commitment to peace as a principle, rather than just a strategy, sets a powerful precedent for Muslim believers everywhere that it is righteous to sometimes let go of the thought of following a plan if it compromises the peace of an environment.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The strong person is not the one who can wrestle others. Rather, the strong person is the one who controls himself when he is angry.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

This Prophetic Hadith really expresses the value of peace in Islam. Inner peace and self-restraint are the foundation for building peaceful societies.

Islamic teachings emphasise peace at every level—between individuals, families, communities, and nations. The Qur’an and Hadiths are full of inspiring words that promote tranquillity, unity, and compassion. Allah the Most High says:

“The servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk upon the earth humbly, and when the ignorant address them harshly, they say words of peace.” [Qur’an, 25:63]

And He the Almighty says:

“If they incline towards peace, then incline towards it [also] and rely upon Allah.” [Qur’an, 8:61]

And He the Almighty says:

“Do not turn your face away from people in arrogance, nor walk proudly on the earth. Allah does not like the arrogant and boastful.” [Qur’an, 31:18]

These Qur’anic verses and sayings serve as reminders that Islamic quotes about peace aren’t just words, but they require Muslim believers to put these words into action. They urge Muslim believers to be friends of peace, to extend kindness even in the face of hostility, to remain steadfast even if they are in the eye of a storm, and to embody humility in every interaction.

One of Allah Almighty’s name is Al-Wahhab, which translates to “The Supreme Bestower.” When defined, this name describes Allah Almighty as the one who is abundantly generous in giving without ever needing to calculate. Another name Allah Almighty has from his beautiful names is Al-Qabid, which translates to “The Restricting One.” When defined, Allah has the ability to constrict, withhold and restrain. He the Almighty, can make rich or poor whoever he wills. Both names teach us that we should spend our lives aiming for peace and the ability to remain steadfast as circumstances can turn on a dime.

Our blessed centre, Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center is rooted in the belief that compassion and care are central to Islamic practice.

Whether providing relief to disaster-stricken areas, supporting orphans, or investing in education, every act of service is driven by the belief that Islam is the religion of peace — a faith that calls on its followers to alleviate suffering and foster goodwill.

Peace is not a passive state; it’s something that must be actively pursued and preserved. Islam teaches that peace starts in the heart but must extend to how we treat others. It calls for justice for the oppressed, support for the vulnerable, and understanding between different cultures and faiths.

As global citizens, embracing Islam for peace means more than just promoting tolerance, it means actively working to build bridges, heal divisions, and create spaces of safety and hope for all.

At Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center, we carry forward this mission by responding to crises with compassion, guided by the timeless teachings of Islam. We believe in a world where peace is not just possible but is utmost important.

Respected servants of Allah! Islamic tradition provides a rich foundation for peaceful coexistence, viewing it as a natural attribute of faith rather than a compromise.

Islam teaches that all humans share a single origin. Differences in colour, race, tribe, region and language are not for division but are signs from Allah Almighty intended for mutual recognition and appreciation.

True coexistence is built on the backbone of justice. The noble Qur’an commands Muslim believers to deal kindly and justly with those who do not fight them for their faith, regardless of their religious background. Islam champions intellectual and religious freedom. The Madinah Charter, established by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), is a historic example where various religious groups lived together with equal rights and responsibilities.

A neighbour used to throw garbage in front of the Prophet’s house daily. When the garbage stopped appearing, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) visited the neighbour and found them sick. This act of compassion and lack of retaliation moved the neighbour to change their heart.

An old woman was fleeing Makkah because she heard Muhammad was causing trouble. A young man helped her carry her belongings without revealing his identity until they reached her destination. When he finally revealed he was Muhammad, she embraced Islam on the spot, moved by his character.

Despite being thrown into a well and sold into slavery by his brothers, Prophet Yusuf (AS) chose forgiveness over revenge when he rose to power. This story illustrates that genuine compassion can heal deep societal and familial wounds.

Islamic law places extreme importance on neighbours, regardless of their faith. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) warned that:

“He will not enter Paradise whose neighbour is not secure from his evil.”

When dealing with differences, Muslim believers are encouraged to use “wisdom and beautiful preaching” and to argue only in ways that are “best and most gracious.”

The noble Qur’an commands Muslim believers to maintain courteous companionship with their parents even if they follow a different religion, emphasising that family ties and human decency transcend theological divides.

Conflict resolution often begins with personal transformation. True social harmony requires individuals to develop spiritual awareness, patience, and the ability to overlook the mistakes of others.

Reconciling between people is considered one of the best means of attaining nearness to Allah.

Religion is intended to be about inner spiritual growth and moral upliftment rather than just ritualistic competition.

The very word Islam is derived from the Arabic root salam, meaning peace, submission, and safety. Islam is not merely a religion of rituals; it is a comprehensive, peaceful way of life aimed at building harmony. Allah describes the abode of Paradise (Jannah) as the “Abode of Peace” (Qur’an, 10:25). Therefore, a true Muslim believer is one who brings peace, harmony, tranquility, not chaos. A true Muslim believer is he from whom people’s lives and wealth are safe. Living in peace means respecting the rights of others, fostering dialogue, and avoiding corruption and mischief on earth.

The Qur’anic verse “Let there be no compulsion in religion” (Qur’an, 2:256) is a fundamental tenet of Islamic faith, emphasising that faith is a personal choice, not a matter to be forced through conflict.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) warned against going to extremes in religion. Islam strictly forbids creating mischief or causing destruction on earth. When disagreements arise, Islamic theology encourages dialogue, discussion, debate, and wisdom to reach a mutual understanding, rather than violence.

When the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) entered Madinah, a city torn apart by long-standing tribal and religious tensions, his first act was not to launch a conquest, but to establish a “Constitution of Madinah.” This document was a treaty of peace and a pact of peaceful coexistence between Muslims, Jews, and pagans. He recognised the right of others to live in safety and respect. This teaches us that a strong Muslim believer is one who negotiates for peace, even when they have the power to wage war.

Allah Almighty says:

“And hold firmly to the rope of Allah together, and do not become divided…” [Qur’an, 3:103]

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, Allah has commanded us to be united. And know that, religious crises are fueled by ignorance, pride, and the temptation of Shaitan.

And know that, unity does not mean we must all look or think exactly alike. It means we respect each other while acting together for good. A divided community is a weak community. True strength lies in caring for one another, even when we have minor differences of opinion. We must reject misinformation, avoid spreading hatred, and prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother that which he loves for himself.” [Bukhari]

And he (Peace be upon him) said:

“O people, spread peace, feed the hungry, and pray at night when people are sleeping and you will enter Paradise in peace.” [Sunan Ibn Majah]

And he (Peace be upon him) said:

“Allah grants to gentleness (Rifq) what He does not grant to violence (Unf).” [Sunan Abu Dawud]

Fellow brothers and sisters! Try to be a peacemaker in a world rife with misunderstanding. Muslim believers are tasked with being ambassadors of peace. Avoid supporting movements that promote religious hatred or violence. True bravery is not starting a fight, but ending one. When tension rises, act as a bridge-builder, not a wall-builder.

Allah the Most High says:

“If you forgive, and overlook, and cover up (their faults), verily, Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” [Qur’an, 64:14]

Finally, as mentioned earlier, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) defined the strong person not as one who throws others to the ground, but as “the one who controls himself when he is angry.” Violence is often a symptom of weakness and lack of self-control.

The word Islam stems from the root word Salam, which means peace. A Muslim’s primary objective is to build a world of peace, not destruction.

Allah the Most High says:

“Fight in the way of Allah those who fight you, but do not transgress. Indeed, Allah does not like transgressors.” [Qur’an, 2:190]

This highlights that even in conflict, aggression and violence against innocents are strictly forbidden. The best individuals are those who possess the finest manners. Kindness, gentle speech, and forgiveness are the traits of a true Muslim believer.

Non-violence is considered an act of love and courage. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) urged Muslim believers to “abuse nobody.” Repelling evil with good turns enemies into close friends. Patience in the face of provocation is a high act of worship.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) advised that if people are killing each other, one should stay home and “break their sword.” It is better to be the oppressed (the one killed) than the oppressor (the killer).

When Cain (Qabil) threatened to kill him, Abel (Habil) said:

“If you raise your hand to kill me, I will not raise mine to kill you because I fear Allah.” [Qur’an, 5:27-28]

This shows that fear of Allah prevents retaliatory violence.

Upon conquering Makkah, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) did not take revenge on those who persecuted him for years. Instead, he granted them amnesty, showcasing the highest example of peace and forgiveness.

A story tells of a teacher who instructed a harmful snake to practice non-violence. When the snake stopped biting, villagers abused it. The teacher taught: “I told you to stop hurting, not to stop hissing!” This story teaches that non-violence does not mean being weak or defenseless, but rather refusing to use violence to inflict harm.

When angry, seek refuge in Allah, sit down, be quiet, or perform wudu (ablution) to extinguish the fire of anger. Control your temper, and you will secure paradise. Forgiving others is a sign of ultimate strength.

Islam equates the killing of one innocent person to killing all of humanity. Always treat others with respect and compassion.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) never hit anything with his hand, neither a woman nor a servant, except in the cause of Allah (self-defense).

Ya Allah, grant victory to Islam and honour to the Muslims. Destroy the disbelieving criminals. Ya Allah, send down tranquility into the hearts of those striving in Your path. Deliver Your oppressed servants. Raise high the banner of the religion, by Your power, O Mighty, O Strong.

Ya Allah, grant us security in our lands. Rectify our leaders and those in authority over us. Make our leadership among those who fear You, are mindful of You, and follow what pleases You.

Our Lord, grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and save us from the torment of the Fire.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Shawwal 15, 1447 AH (3 April, 2026).