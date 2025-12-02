The Council Chamber of the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House was unusually tense on Monday. Gathered around its long mahogany table were the 19 Northern state governors, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the nation’s top security chiefs—an assembly that has seen its share of crises, but rarely one that felt this existential.

The communiqué they issued at the end of their two-day summit was blunt: the North is facing a security collapse that could “undermine the very existence” of the region. Their twin demands—immediate establishment of State Police and a six-month ban on mining—struck headlines nationwide.

But beneath the formal language lies a deeper ideological struggle. The North is now trapped between two fundamentally different security philosophies: the “Rivers Trap”, a push for federal military control that could sideline elected governors, and the “Katsina Doctrine”, which insists that the solution is not militarisation from Abuja but domestication—transferring real security powers to the states.

As President Bola Tinubu weighs his response to this powerful political bloc, the future of Northern Nigeria hangs in the balance between these competing visions.

The ‘Rivers Trap’: Rising calls for military administrators

For some security analysts, the scale of violence in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and parts of Kebbi has already surpassed what elected state structures can handle.

Taraba-based security analyst Ben Adaji said that declarations of emergency “without changing the governance structure” amount to mere symbolism. He called for a six-month period in which governors of the worst-hit states would “vacate their seats temporarily” to allow military administrators to assume full control.

“It is no longer news that Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, and Borno have remained ungovernable for months,” Mr Adaji said to Vanguard newspaper. “Security matters of this nature should not be politicised. The military should be deployed to handle the affairs of the affected states.”

In Kebbi, security commentator Mamman Bashar argued that President Tinubu’s emergency declaration fell short of what is required for a region in a wartime situation.

“For this emergency to be effective, every structure of democratic governance should give way for the military to deal with the situation,” he said.

To many governors, this line of argument is more than policy critique—it is a political death sentence.

The so-called “Rivers Model”, inspired by the federal intervention crisis in Rivers State, evokes the spectre of sole administrators empowered to override elected leaders. In a region where governors already face plummeting public confidence, the idea that Abuja could dissolve their authority is an existential threat.

The ‘Katsina Doctrine’: Domestication over militarisation

Pushing back firmly is the counter-ideology emerging from Katsina State—the “Katsina Doctrine”, championed intellectually by former DSS director and ex-Security Adviser, Ibrahim Katsina.

He dismissed calls for military administrators as a misguided shortcut that ignores the core failure of Nigeria’s centralised policing architecture.

“The President has given clear, directional instructions,” he told PREMIUM TIMES. “What remains is for the action agencies and state governments to apply the containment measures he has outlined.”

According to the security expert, President Tinubu’s emergency directive is not an invitation for federal takeover, but a signal that states must assume ownership of their internal security.

His prescription centres on ending Nigeria’s “one-size-fits-all” approach by enabling states to deploy their own tailored mechanisms — from fully constituted state police forces with explicit constitutional authority, to legally established and properly trained Community Watch Corps, as well as localised intelligence networks capable of distinguishing genuine criminal actors from ordinary residents.

“The National Assembly should take cognisance of this situation and start the process of establishing state police,” Mr Katsina emphasised.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, who hosted the meeting, reinforced this view, calling Nigeria’s highly centralised policing structure “obsolete for a nation of over 230 million people.”

“We must resist politicising insecurity,” he warned, urging governors to embrace reforms that shift operational power closer to affected communities.

The Mining Nexus: Cutting off bandits’ lifeline

A major pillar of the governors’ communiqué—the six-month mining ban—reflects a growing recognition of the gold-for-guns economy fuelling insecurity.

From Zamfara’s goldfields to Niger’s lithium belt, banditry and illegal mining have long merged into a single criminal enterprise. Intelligence reports show armed groups now function as security contractors for mining cartels, exchanging protection for weapons and cash. By suspending mining, the governors hope to choke this financial artery.

But enforcement remains uncertain. The Nigerian Police Force is overstretched, the military is deployed across multiple fronts, and state-level security outfits lack legal firepower.

Without State Police or locally controlled armed units, the mining ban risks becoming a “paper tiger”—roaring in the communiqué, but silent in the forests where the state’s presence is nonexistent.

The Villa vs The Village: A tale of two realities

While governors deliberated in Kaduna, the violence continued unabated.

Hours before the communiqué was issued, bandits stormed Tsamiya village in Shanono LGA of Kano State, abducting 11 persons, including a nursing mother. Local security chairman Yahaya Bagobiri said residents had alerted security agencies ahead of the attack.

“They didn’t act because they were not given any order,” he said.

That single sentence captures a fatal flaw of Nigeria’s centralised security system: even when threats are known, local operatives often cannot act without hierarchical clearance.

Meanwhile, in Abuja, the psychological toll of the crisis surfaced when students at Government Day Secondary School, Dutse, fled in panic after mistaking patrolling soldiers for kidnappers. Their terror exposed a grim truth – when children cannot distinguish their protectors from their predators, the social contract has collapsed.

The Federal Dilemma: Tinubu’s choice

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, speaking during his visit to Kontagora over recent school abductions, promised that the rescue of pupils and restoration of security remained a top priority.

“Enough is enough,” he said, insisting that international partners, including the US and France, were supporting Nigeria’s efforts. But Nigerians have heard variations of this reassurance for over a decade.

President Tinubu now faces two divergent paths:

The Rivers Trap (Centralised military takeover): Declare a full state of emergency, suspend democratic structures, and install military administrators. Verdict: Short-term tactical gain, high political cost.

The Katsina Doctrine (Federalist security reform): Amend the constitution for State Police, strengthen community corps legally, and shift operational control to governors. Verdict: Politically risky, but operationally sustainable.

His decision will shape not only the future of the North but also the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Conclusion: A region at a crossroads

The Northern governors have made their choice. They have rejected the spectre of military rule and staked their political futures on State Police and localised security ownership.

But without constitutional amendments, the “Katsina Doctrine” remains a mere aspiration. And if insecurity continues to worsen, the pressure on the President to activate the “Rivers Trap” may become irresistible.

For now, the North stands between two paths – one that could restore local authority and another that could extinguish it. Whether the federal government grants power to the states or takes it away entirely remains the defining security question of 2026.