Nigeria’s legal community and the whole country rose on 6 June 2025 to the sad news of the demise of Honourable Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, retired Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Uwais’ demise is a profound loss to the nation’s legal community and a reminder of his invaluable contributions to the progressive development of the law and the legal profession throughout his judicial career and tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Honourable Justice Uwais was known for his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice was served without fear or favour. His tenure as Chief Justice was marked by significant reforms and efforts to improve the administration of justice in Nigeria and the enthronement of democratic culture in the polity.

I recall his immense contributions to deepening Nigeria’s democracy through the work of the Uwais Panel on Electoral Reforms, which made vital recommendations necessary for the strengthening of the electoral process and sustenance of Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.

On the Bench, he remained a lawyer’s delight, bringing his incisive knowledge to bear on his well-reasoned judicial pronouncements and cerebral judgments. His contributions to the judiciary extended beyond his role as Chief Justice, as he played a pivotal role in shaping the legal landscape of Nigeria. His legacy continues to inspire legal practitioners and judges across Nigeria and the Commonwealth. His life was a testament to service and dedication. Today, his passing leaves a void that will be felt for generations to come.

As we bid farewell to this legal icon, may we remember his remarkable life and career with gratitude and respect. May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant him repose, and may his legacy continue to guide and inspire those who follow in his footsteps. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Mohammed Bello Adoke (CFR, SAN, FCI Arb.) is a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

