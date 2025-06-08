Want to witness the best of Ijebu culture? Your destination is Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and the dateline is Sunday, June 8. The event is Ojude Oba festival.

Held on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, the festival, which literally means “The King’s Forecourt,” is famous for parades by various groups, including the Regberegbes (sons and daughters of the Ijebuland/age grades); horse riders, and cultural troupes, traditional dances, music, and fashion, and homage to the Awujale, the paramount ruler of the Ijebu Kingdom.

To be sure, cultural festivals abound around the world, including the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with its elaborate floats, costumes, Samba music and street parties; Diwali in India with the lights, fireworks, lanterns, and decorations; the Chinese New Year with its lion and dragon dances; the Tomatina Festival in Spain famous for its tomato-throwing battle, music, and feasting; the United States’ Mardi Gras in New Orleans with its colorful parades, costumes and Jazz music, or the Holi in Nepal and India, replete with colors, powders and water.

Nigeria has its Durbar Festival with colorful display of horses and cavaliers paying homage to the Emir in Katsuba, Kano, and Kaduna; Eyo Festival in Lagos famous for its masquerades and traditional rituals; Osun Festival of fertility featuring traditional worship and offerings; the Argungu Fishing Festival, a bare-handed fishing competition accompanied by water sports and wrestling in Kebbi State; and, of course, the New Yam Festival celebrated in Benue State (Ige-Agba Festival) and Enugu State (Mamanwu Festival). But Ojude Oba festival, the Ijebu festival of homage to the Awujale, is in a class of its own. It is, quite simply, Nigeria’s biggest festival of steeze, the dandiest exploration and presentation of royal couture marking the Ijebu homecoming, reunion and sheer majesty.

Name the popular fabric, from aso oke, sanyan and alaari to damask, lace and cashmere, and Ojude Oba is there to show you the possibilities of grandeur. You will be awed as you see men with their fila (cap) exuding affluence, and women with their gele skontolo (headgear) giving directions and showing the pride and elegance of the Ijebu people. Often bejeweled and, like their men, teaching class with the best wristwatches from around the world, women in goggles holding purses of various shapes file out in glorious array, and there are also horse riders dressed to kill and taking the centre stage. The various displays taking place at the Ojude Oba Pavilion, the arena called “Glass House” where the wealthiest participants do their thing; the main arena where the Regberegbe (age grades) sit in groups, and the centre stage occupied by the Awujale of Ijebuland, his dignitaries and guests, simply take your breath away. If you don’t have reserved spot, the regular seats are there for you. Ojude Oba is elegance and class in phenomenal expression.

If you want to see how the Ijebus revere and treasure their Oba, Ojude Oba is your destination of choice. The Ijebus converge to pay obeisance and assure the Kabiyesi of their loyalty and support, affirming his authority as the paramount majesty within the Ijebu Kingdom. All Ijebu obas and their subjects attend Ojude Oba. The Ijebus, renowned for industry and entrepreneurship, are widely acknowledged as one of the most sophisticated ethnic groups in Yorubaland. They are well travelled, exposed and wealthy. They are the lords of business, the captains of industry, and the biggest men in our politics. If you want to see the best attire or fashion or display; if you want to witness achievements and accomplishments in a live drama, come to Ojude Oba, a festival that many in Yorubaland envy because it is unmatched in splendor and glory. Do you remember last year with Oregba and his steeze, the picture that became iconic, a reference point for those who love fashion and class? This year promises more.

Naturally, the Ogun State government is actively involved in the celebrations. Speaking at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival held at the Ojude Oba Pavilion in Ijebu-Ode, Governor Abiodun said: “Ojude Oba festival is not only a cultural heritage for the indigenes of Ijebuland, it has now become a significant event that attracts local and foreign tourists to Ogun State, showcasing our hospitality and enviable tradition of Ijebuland to the national and global audience. This festival serves as a symbol of our unity, tourism and a rallying point to all the Ijebu sons and daughters to celebrate the life and times of our tradition, our culture, and our revered monarch. It has become a catalyst for development of Ijebuland, this undoubtedly underscores the importance of preserving our traditions for future generations. By standing for unity and harmony, we elevate our community and set an example for others to follow. The essence of unity and harmony in Ijebuland can be seen willingly in cultural events like this festival. Our administration is deeply committed to supporting the initiative to make it a permanent event in the global tourism industry.” That, really, is the heart of the matter.

This year’s Ojude Oba will be packed with fun. Over to FCMB, one of the major sponsors of the event: “Ojude Oba reflects the type of society we’re working to build, one that values legacy, unity, and long-term prosperity,” Olojo said. “Our support, which began nearly 25 years ago, is rooted in the vision of our late founder, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, who believed in the role of culture in enterprise development and community advancement.” Among other attractions, Yusuf Dongo, an Ijebu Ode-born young sculptor, is set to showcase a metal horse sculpture that pays tribute to the genius of the Ijebu people. The piece, which took three years to complete, is aimed at paying tribute to the history and traditions of Ijebuland. Hear him: “Ojude Oba is the perfect platform to exhibit this masterpiece. I want both indigenes and non-indigenes to connect with the rich culture, tradition, and history of Ijebu through my work. It’s also a great space for dialogue, networking, and connecting with like-minded creatives.”

And now, to Globacom, the main sponsor for the last 25 years. The company plans a magnificent cultural show, entertainment, customer rewards, and empowerment schemes. There are many prizes for subscribers to win at the event, including two brand-new Suzuki Celerio cars, four tricycles, five generators and ten grinding machines. As the winners collect their prizes. There is, of course, “An Evening with Glo” featuring Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi and Musiliu Isola on Thursday, June 6.

Ojude Oba is a phenomenal festival, but the Dapo Abiodun administration is stopping at nothing to make it even more phenomenal. Sunday will be spectacular!

Akinmade is Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

