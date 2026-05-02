Nigerian actress and film director Oby Kechere, known for her role as Ms Koi Koi in the 2002 comedy classic Aki na Ukwa, is dead.

The Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) announced her death in a statement signed by its National President, Uche Agbo, on Friday.

Mr Agbo said the actress died on 27 April after a prolonged illness.

He said: “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere, Vice Chairman of the DGN Abuja Chapter.

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“Madam Cecilia was a graduate of Theatre Arts University of Ibadan, a committed professional and a valued member of our guild. Her contributions to the growth and unity of the DGN, particularly within the Abuja Chapter, will never be forgotten,” said Mr Agbo.

Oby Kechere

Kechere hailed from Mbaise in Imo State.

She joined Nollywood in 2001 and made her debut in the popular film “August Meeting.”

In a 2022 interview with Punch newspaper, the late actress said actors could succeed on merit if they understood their craft, not by aligning with any cabal.

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Before her death, Kechere worked with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to promote the importance and benefits of vaccination.

She noted that one of her major challenges was that many people failed to distinguish between her roles as an actress and a civil servant.

She also featured in “Aki na Ukwa 2”, “Final Surrender”, “Women Affair”, and “Circle of Lives”, among other productions.