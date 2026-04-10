Young Nigerian filmmakers took centre stage as winners emerged at the prize-giving ceremony of the iREP–Ecobank Smartphone Filmmaking Workshop and Competition, held at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre in Lagos on Thursday.

The event, which followed the 15th edition of the iREP International Documentary Film Festival, celebrated creativity, storytelling, and the growing influence of mobile filmmaking among emerging talents.

Executive Director Femi Odugbemi announced that three outstanding entries were recognised from a shortlist of 10 films, selected from over 120 participants and 37 submissions.

Their short film, a smartphone task, was to spotlight Africa’s growing arts through the lens of Ecobank.

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The top prize of ₦1 million was awarded to Lady Hephzibah and Dera Chuks for their film ‘Long Lived.’

Imoh David secured second place with ‘More Than a Bank,’ earning ₦750,000, while Ikeme Ucheckukwu Sixtus came third with ‘Threads of Identity,’ ‘The African Truth, winning ₦500,000.

Reacting to their win, the first-prize winners expressed their appreciation to the organisers and sponsors.

“We are deeply grateful for giving us the platform to showcase our talent and the impact of our training. This opportunity means so much to us, not just for the exposure, but for the belief in what we are building.

“Winning the 1 million prize is a huge milestone, and we do not take it for granted. It’s a reminder that passion, preparation, and purpose truly align when opportunity meets readiness.

“Creating this short film together was a powerful experience, and this win reflects the strength of our partnership.

“Collaboration is powerful because it turns individual ideas into a shared vision, and shared visions always go further,” the duo said.

Passion is the key to filmmaking

Renowned filmmaker and Head of Faculty for the workshop, Tunde Kelani, charged participants and winners to embrace their roles as storytellers and agents of change.

“Today, you are all here to change the world,” he said.

Congratulating them on completing the programme, Kelani added, “Congratulations to all of you, for not just dancing, but completing your own process… so congratulations.”

He stressed that while the training had equipped them with the tools to begin their careers, passion remains essential.

“You have realised, you have received everything you have to start with. But one important thing… is your passion. The people that you see, and the ones that are with you, are going to be the rock in terms of the foundation for your progressive life.

“You can have the best equipment, you can have everything, but never forget that you need to develop passion. Passion will help you… Keep your imagination. You keep going, from one step, you discover something else. And I believe that, if you stay committed… that is better for you. So, I wish you well. Thank you very much,” he said.

Projecting culture

Speaking at the ceremony, the Head of SMEs, Partnerships and Collaboration at Ecobank, Omoboye Odu, emphasised the bank’s commitment to supporting creatives, particularly during Women’s Month.

“It’s Women’s Month, and this represents a lot. I liked what you put together, and yes, you’re very correct. We’re intentional about projecting culture. We’re intentional about projecting creatives into film, the arts, fashion, and music. So, you understood the message, you understood what everybody represents. Well done, well done, well done,” she said.

She also encouraged greater female representation in the creative industry, adding, “There’s another woman out there, we want to see her on the stage.”

Also present at the event was the Head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank, Austen Osokpor, who congratulated the participants and commended the initiative for spotlighting African culture and the arts.

The smartphone filmmaking initiative, organised in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, was designed to equip young creatives with practical skills in documentary storytelling using mobile devices, while promoting African identity and culture.

The iREP Documentary Film Festival, which was themed “Transformation,” was held from 18 to 22 March in Lagos.

Organised by the Foundation for the Promotion of Documentary Films in Africa (FPDFA), it featured over 30 curated documentaries, screenings, panels, and industry events.

The festival attracted notable figures from Nigeria’s film industry.

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