Nollywood filmmaker and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, has unveiled an expanded cast for the forthcoming film adaptation of ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’.

The announcement was made recently via her Instagram page, where the CEO of EbonyLife Media disclosed that a new wave of actors would join what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious ensemble productions in recent Nigerian cinema.

“Hello beautiful people, Baba Segi Collective is proud to reveal an additional lineup of incredible talent, joining the cast of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, our Christmas special film,” Ms Abudu wrote.

“As our creative journey continues to evolve, our commitment remains the same, bringing together a powerful ensemble of actors who will bring this unforgettable story to life.”

She added, “We are delighted to welcome the next wave of brilliant performers. Each of them brings their own energy, depth and magic to the world of Baba Segi, and we cannot wait for you to experience the drama, humour and heart they will deliver on screen.”

“This story has lived in the hearts of audiences for years, and now we are building a film that honours that legacy while introducing it to a whole new generation. Christmas is going to be unforgettable.”

New and returning cast

The newly announced cast members include Faithia Williams, Damilola Adegbite, Nancy Isime, Uzor Arukwe, Mike Ezuronye, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, social media sensation Maleek Sanni, and Mallu Marik.

They join an already star-studded lineup previously announced by the producers, led by Odunlade Adekola in the titular role of Baba Segi.

Other principal cast members include Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada, Shaffy Bello and Bisola Aiyeola.

The ensemble further features Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bimbo Manuel, Tina Mba, Daniel Effiong, Femi Branch, Rotimi Fakunle, KieKie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori), and Constance Olatunde.

From page to screen

The film is based on the critically acclaimed 2010 novel by Lola Shoneyin, widely regarded as a modern Nigerian literary classic.

The book has been translated into multiple languages and previously adapted into a successful stage play performed in Nigeria and internationally.

Set in Ibadan, the story centres on Baba Segi, a wealthy polygamist, and his four wives, whose seemingly stable household unravels under the weight of hidden rivalries, infertility struggles, patriarchy and deeply buried secrets.

The arrival of the youngest and most educated wife disrupts the fragile balance, exposing truths that challenge tradition and authority.

Themes, release and expectations

The film producer say the film adaptation will retain the novel’s core themes, gender politics, power relations in polygamous families, sexuality, and the social pressures placed on women, while expanding its visual and emotional depth for contemporary audiences.

With its mix of drama, satire and social commentary, ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’ is expected to appeal to both domestic and international audiences.

According to the producers, the film is scheduled for a December premiere, positioning it as a major holiday release.

While further details on distribution and streaming partnerships are yet to be disclosed, the scale of casting and production suggests a wide theatrical rollout alongside potential global streaming exposure.