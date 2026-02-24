Nollywood comic actor and content creator Bamidele ‘Okemesi’ Oluwatope is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Okemesi fell into a coma following complications from medication administered during a recent hospital stay, according to colleagues and associates.

Fellow actor Jeff ‘Tony Montana’ Owolewa announced Okemesi’s death in a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday night.

Announcement

He said, “With a heavy heart, I am announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. Bamidele Oluwatope, aka Okemesi, is dead. The doctor pronounced him dead at precisely 11.50am this morning. Today’s date is the 24th of February 2026. Okemesi is gone. So, on behalf of the entire Bamidele family, I am announcing to the world that Oluwatope Bamidele Okemesi is dead.

“We have taken the body to the morgue, and I will communicate the rest of the arrangements to you guys. Let me use this medium to say a very big thank you to everyone who supported Okemesi throughout this period. I want to say a big thank you. God bless everyone who sent money. To the cause of Okemesi, God will continue to bless you. Okemesi is gone.”

Appreciation

Tony Montana also expressed gratitude to the people of Okemesi for their support for his health before his passing.

He extended his thanks to the wider public and the entire Nollywood community.

“God will continue to bless you. I will communicate the remaining arrangements to you all,” he said, urging people to stop sending donations to the account.

“Let me use this medium again to tell you guys. Please stop sending money to that account. Okemesi is dead. Stop sending money to that account. We are going to deactivate the account because this video might not get to a lot of people and might not understand what is really going on,” he said.

Backstory

The newspaper reported that the late actor’s health deteriorated, prompting an appeal for support in a viral video.

In the video, he revealed that he was grappling with serious health challenges and lacked stable accommodation.

Okemesi attributed his prolonged illness to what he described as a spiritual attack.

He recounted that he initially received treatment at Island Hospital before being transferred to Osogbo, Osun State, where prayers and spiritual interventions helped him regain partial mobility.

He rose to prominence through comedy skits, online platforms, and talent competitions, including the De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, where his stand-up routines drew widespread attention.

Okemesi was known for blending English, Yoruba, and his native Ekiti dialect in his performances, a style that endeared him to fans.

His acting credits span several Yoruba-language and mainstream Nollywood productions, including “Dearest”, produced by Kunle Afod, as well as “Aborisade”, “Mebamu”, and “The Order.”