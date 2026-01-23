Eleven years after his death, Muna Obiekwe remains one of the most endearing Nollywood actors ever to live.

He was a gifted actor whose career soared rapidly but ended far too soon.

On 18 January 2015, the Nigerian movie industry was jolted by news that that the 36-year-old actor, had died in Lagos after a prolonged battle with kidney failure linked to untreated high blood pressure.

The announcement, which first surfaced on social media before official confirmation, triggered widespread grief and speculation across the country.

He is survived by his wife, Gift Obiekwe, and their two children. He is also a first cousin of the controversial actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie.

Although 18th January marks the 11th anniversary of his death, his memory continues to resonate in Nollywood, particularly among a generation of viewers who grew up watching his films during the industry’s formative years. He was popular for his unique lover-boy roles in movies.

For many, his story remains both a celebration of rare talent and a sobering reminder of how fragile life can be behind the glamour of the screen.

PREMIUM TIMES revisits the life, career and enduring legacy of Muna Obiekwe, one of Nollywood’s brightest stars whose light was extinguished too soon.

Biography

Mr Obiekwe, born in 1979 to parents from Umudioka in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, grew up in Lagos, where he completed his primary and secondary education.

Though he had no formal training in theatre arts, he entered Nollywood in the early 2000s, when the industry was expanding rapidly through direct-to-video productions. His rise was swift.

With his tall frame, expressive eyes and intense screen presence, Mr Obiekwe became a familiar face in romantic dramas, crime thrillers and family epics.

He gained significant attention in ’The Vampire Call’, ‘Not Man Enough’ (2003), ‘The Laptop’ (2008) and its sequel. These films cemented his reputation as an actor capable of portraying vulnerability and menace with equal conviction.

By the time of his death, colleagues estimated he had featured in more than 200 films, including ‘He Lives in Me’, ‘Royal Madness’, ‘End of the Wicked’ and ‘Dirty Game’.

He often played conflicted lovers, ambitious villains and tortured heroes, characters that resonated with audiences during what many regard as Nollywood’s most commercially vibrant era.

Despite his popularity, Mr Obiekwe lived quietly, rarely granting interviews and avoiding the flamboyant celebrity culture that came with his fame.

Cause of death

After his death, his step-sister, Chinwe Obiekwe, disclosed that the actor had battled high blood pressure for years, which eventually damaged his kidneys. She said he funded his dialysis privately and kept his illness from the public to avoid sympathy.

“He didn’t want people to know what he was going through,” she told PREMIUM TIMES in 2015. “He was paying for treatment himself until he could no longer cope.”

His passing sparked renewed debate about welfare in Nollywood, particularly the absence at the time of structured health insurance, pension schemes and institutional support for actors. Industry guilds later cited his case while advocating improved medical coverage and working conditions for practitioners.

In the years since, his legacy has only grown.

Memorable movie

Among the many films that defined Muna Obiekwe’s short but remarkable career, Not Man Enough stands out as perhaps his most memorable and culturally enduring performance.

Released in 2003 and directed by Andy Chukwu, the romantic drama arrived at the height of Nollywood’s home-video boom.

This period produced some of the industry’s most recognisable stars and storylines. The film featured an ensemble cast led by Emeka Ike, Genevieve Nnaji, Lilian Bach and the late Mr Obiekwe, and quickly became a staple on television reruns and in video rental shops across Nigeria.

While the story centred on Nelson, a reckless womaniser played by Mr Ike, it was Mr Obiekwe’s portrayal of Steve, Nelson’s close friend and confidant, that gave the film much of its emotional balance and moral tension.

Steve was not merely a side character. He functioned as the mirror through which viewers judged Nelson’s excesses: sometimes amused by his friend’s escapades, occasionally critical, and often conflicted. Mr Obiekwe infused the role with quiet realism, playing Steve as a young man caught between loyalty and conscience, bravado and restraint.

Unlike Nelson’s flamboyant recklessness, Steve was written as more introspective and grounded, and Mr Obiekwe’s restrained delivery made the contrast convincing. In several scenes, he served as the voice of caution, subtly questioning the emotional damage Nelson left behind, even when he lacked the courage to challenge him directly.

It was this subtlety that set Mr Obiekwe apart from many of his contemporaries. He did not rely on exaggerated dialogue or theatrics; instead, he communicated through measured expressions, controlled anger and a believable vulnerability that resonated with viewers.

More than two decades later, Not Man Enough remains a reference point in discussions of classic Nollywood romance dramas. For many fans, however, it is also remembered as the film that best captured Muna Obiekwe’s screen identity: intense yet understated, troubled yet humane.

Legacy

Clips of his performances continue to circulate on television, YouTube and streaming platforms, introducing him to a younger generation of viewers.

Each January, tributes reappear on social media, where fans describe him as “a natural talent,” “a rare screen presence”, and “one of Nollywood’s most believable actors.”

In 2015, shortly after his death, he topped Google search trends in Nigeria for January, underscoring the depth of public interest in his career.

Beyond statistics and filmography, colleagues remember him as disciplined, respectful and deeply committed to his craft.

11 years on, Mr Obiekwe is still remembered not only for how he died, but also for how convincingly he lived on screen, intensely, vulnerably and unforgettable.